HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/7/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

We are waiting for two reports on voter registration. The first is from the Secretary of State, the “154 day report”. This is a report done 154 days prior to the Primary, mandated by State law. After speaking with the Secretary of State’s office I found out that the report—due October 1 may not be made public till the end of October. Why? The claim is that the counties have not sent in their reports! In the age of tech, that is an excuse—not the truth. There is no reason that within three days of the deadline, by email, the information can be sent to Sacramento. Then there is no reason for more than one day to go by to make the report. Incompetence, corruption, mismanagement? Remember the Secretary of State is unable to weed out illegal aliens registered to vote by the DMV or stop the DMV from changing people’s registration without permission.

The last report was dated February 10, 2019. That means, forget the words, the good intentions, the hopes and prayers—the 154 day report is a Report Card on the first six months of the new CRP Administration. And that brings up the second report we are waiting on.

In mid-August the California Republican Party announced an action taken on July 26 by the Board of Directors, that a voter registration program is finally beginning—but only for a month. “September Surge” was to be run out of county committees. The California Political News and Views reported that this effort by the Chair and Vice Chair was being announced while many county committee’s were not meeting (in August) and that it starts on Labor Day weekend, followed immediately by the CRP Convention, with a short period of time—ONLY September 1-30. It was a difficult lift.

I have spoken with numerous County Chairs about their participation, or lack there of. I am waiting for the CRP official report. Since today is October 7, that report should have been made already. How did the effort go? Is it time to change leadership and direction of the voter registration effort? Remember, the lower the registration in a District, the harder it is to get quality candidates and donors who believe a district is winnable. We have not had a voter registration program since March, 2013—6.5 years ago—and voter registration figures show the results.

CRP to run volunteer effort for Trump re-elect in California CRP taking credit for Newsom SB 1 (water bill) veto)—after Democrat Senators and congress members begged him to veto. Think he listen the the CRP? Newsom takes next step in seceding California from United States. Billions spent by Democrats on housing—problem is worse Will NCAA eliminate UCLA, USC and other California colleges from post season Bowl Games? Admitted Communist running fro Congress—start of a honesty trend on the Left? This is the challenge we face. /we already know that the CRP will be running the volunteer effort for the re-election of President Trump in California. We also know that many will not participate with the CRP, for a variety of reasons. That means we need to be organized and focused to re-elect President Trump and bring more conservative legislators to Sacramento and Washington. The media wants to depress your spirits and activism. Do not believe the legacy media.

“President Trump is on track for the poorest showing by a Republican presidential candidate in California since the Civil War. L.A. Times” (h/t The Sun)

Have you heard about the guy that ran around town taking credit for the SUN rising? E are seeing that among some Republicans in regard to SB 1. That is the bill that would kill off water for farmers and the Central Valley—while creating draconian environmental rules. Democrats like Dianne Feinstein, Congressmembers Josh Harder, Jim Costa, John Garamendi and others begged Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the bill—if he didn’t, this would case the loss of 2-3 Democrat congressman. On the other hand GOP’ers like House Leader McCarthy and the GOP Sacramento leaders asked Newsom for a veto. Seriously—did the veto come because Democrats were afraid of losing seats or that the GOP organizations were upset? Volunteers and activists understand the cause of the Sun rising.

Doris Matsui – Democrat Party, incumbent

Christine Bish – Republican Party

Benjamin Emard – Democrat Party

Kie’Marr A Lord Saleh – Communist Party

