By

Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “tom/tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 4/30/19

I bet you thought the Supreme Court should rule on cases based on the Rule of law and the Constitution? You are wrong—the Left thinks cases should be decided on “wisdom”. Whose wisdom? This is why government, especially the courts are not trusted or respected—and campuses abuse students by refusing to tell them the truth.

For CALmatters, Martha Groves reports on the Census citizenship question issue now in the hands of the nine Justices. Groves writes:

“Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor of political science and public policy at UC Riverside who is directing the complete count committee for the Inland Empire counties of San Bernardino and Riverside, expressed dismay that the high court appeared to be leaning toward approving the citizenship query.

‘The Supreme Court appears to be weighing in on the constitutionality of the policy, not the wisdom,’ said Ramakrishnan, who is also founding director of the university’s Center for Social Innovation.”

How bad in the Republican Party in Los Angeles County? This is from the Scott Lay newsletter—“The Nooner” of April 28:

CA44 (Carson): added nonprofit organization director William (“Bill”) Orton (R) – He ran for AD67 as a Democrat in 2002, is currently registered NPP, and filed for Congress as a Republican to challenge incumbent Nanette Barragán (D). From his website:

“I shall as a candidate for United States Congress….

RUN AS A GUPPY… regardless of party, a new political order of saving America, as PARTY OF GRACE when brave guppies swim together through turbulent waters.”

As I have been writing the in the California Political News and Views for a year, the legalization of marijuana was NOT about making pot legal—it was to expand the marijuana market for the drug cartel. Now the New York Times has figured it out as well. (Again from the Scott Lay newsletter:

ILLEGAL POT: The New York Times’s Thomas Fuller reports on the rise of illegal pot in California even after the legalization of the medicinal and recreational industry.

“Stepped-up enforcement comes with a certain measure of irony — legalization was meant to open a new chapter for the state, free from the legacy of heavy policing and incarceration for minor infractions. Instead, there are new calls for a crackdown on illegal selling….

But no other state has an illegal market on the scale of California’s, and those illicit sales are cannibalizing the revenue of licensed businesses and in some cases, experts say, forcing them out of business.”