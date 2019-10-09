HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/10/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Previously the California Political News and Views noted that a number of GOP office holders—like Fresno Mayor Brand, Assemblyman Patterson and others are endorsing Democrats for local office. Folks like Tal Cloud, a former staffer for Cong, Nunes, is running for Fresno city council, as a NPP—he is no longer a Republican. In yesterday’s newsletter I noted that the Democrats are in a blood fight over the Costa seat—neither side will be able to support the other after the primary. This WAS a chance for a GOP pick up. I use the word “WAS” because the Merced Mayor, Mike Murphy, a registered Republican is looking at running against Costa—as an NPP—leaving the GOP. See the story here: https://www.fresnobee.com/news/politics-government/election/local-election/article235879492.html

CA16 (Fresno-Merced): added Merced mayor Mike Murphy (NPP) – currently a Rep, but would run NPP – likely Dem – challenge to Jim Costa (D) (h/t Scott Lay The Nooner)

This is just one of the seats that could go south on the GOP because of NPP candidates—some of whom are former GOP’ers. Maybe folks in California have a problem with the Republican Party in the State—is that the issue? Why do you think this is happening—GOP’ers endorsing Democrats, GOP folks running as NPP?

Election Finance rules a joke—just ask a union Newsom vetoes AB 1451—saves initiatives—on eve of 107th anniversary of laws allowing them Trump supporters—nationally and in California taking case to Democrats that want to abuse Impeachment process. 107th anniversary of Recall, Referendum and Initiative Still waiting for voter registration reports

Did you really think California has transparent election finance laws? They are a joke. There are many LEGAL ways around the system to hide the real source of money. In this case, money stolen from workers is being given to the Democrat Party, for candidates that hate workers. From Scott Lays “The Nooner”: “Doing the laundry: SEIU-UHW handed out max contributions of $38,800 each to the Fresno, Humboldt, Napa, San Diego, San Mateo, and Tehama Democratic Central Committees, as well as $17,200 to the San Francisco Democratic Central Committee. As we’ve talked about in this space many times before, these recipient committees can now donate unlimited amounts to legislative candidates, notwithstanding limits that would have applied if SEIU-UHW had given directly. Both parties do it in full compliance with the Prop. 34 campaign finance law.” Gov. Newsom VETOES AB 1451—this is the bill that makes it illegal to pay signature gatherings by the signature—also mandates that 10% of signatures need to be gathered by volunteers. This means we keep the current system. This is a big deal. This is a national effort by Trump supporters. It is being done is all the swing districts in the nation, especially those won by the Democrats in 2018. Glad to see California is on Board!!! Trump Victory is hosting an event to demand Democrats stop the impeachment madness and get back to work for the people of California!

Date And Time: -Fri, Oct 11, 2019, 11:45 AM PDT

Location: -In front of Rep. Katie Porter’s District Office. 2151 Michelson Dr., Suite 195, Irvine, CA 92612

Press Conference w/ local volunteers calling on Reps. Josh Harder, TJ Cox, Katie Hill, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda, and Mike Levin to stop the madness by dropping the impeachment inquiry against President Trump and get back to work for California. To join the group and show your support for President Trump, click: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stop-the-madness-california-registration-75193129675

Today is the 107 th Anniversary of Republican Hiram Johnson giving California the right to ReCall, Referendum and Initiative. Will we be able to keep it? A judge in the Encinitas housing case is considering a request by the city council to repeal laws allowing voters to have ballot measures dealing with housing and zoning. This after the judge and Sacramento took away the rights of the City Council to set zoning and permitting rules and regulations for the city. If the Judge agrees, the Council needs to resign—no need for them. Literally, Guv Newsom and pals will determine the quality of life for the people of Encinitas—from 450 miles away. Celebrate Recall, Referendum and Initiative—it can be taken away—ask the people of Encinitas.

