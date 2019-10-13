By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/10/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

THE BIG STORY

Is the Republican Party in California becoming the Non Political Preference party?

During a recent city council race in Fresno, a Republican Assemblyman and the Republican Mayor endorsed a Democrat—this in a strong RED GOP district.

Tal Cloud is the former staffer for Congressman Devin Nunes. Tal is running for Fresno city council, as an NPP—No Party Preference

In San Jose city Councilman Johnny Khamis is running for State Senate. He was once a member of the GOP, until last year he held a press conference to denounce President. Trump. His Chief of Staff is also the Santa Clara County Republican Party Chair. As such he is responsible for getting a GOP candidate for State Senate. Conflict of interest? Can the GOP have a chair that is supporting a non GOP’er for partisan office?

The San Fran GOP is discussing whether or not to support NON Republicans for city/county office.

In CD 33, against Democrats Ted Lieu there are two former GOP’er running against him—Ken Wright, the former GOP nominee in 2018 and Brandon Fricke.

But San Diego may be the worst.

From the San Diego Union-Tribune, “Summer Stephan says her longtime affiliation with the Republican Party is interfering with her role as San Diego County district attorney, so she’s shedding it. https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/columnists/story/2019-10-11/column-d-a-stephan-quits-gop-saying-her-voter-registration-became-a-burden-on-her-job

Stephan becomes the latest high-profile officeholder in San Diego to leave the GOP, following City Councilman Mark Kersey, now an independent, and Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, a Democrat.”

Assemblyman Chad Mayes has stated that if President Trump is re-nominated, he will leave the Party and is considering forming a new Party.

Then you have former Republican State Senator and Congressman Tom Campbell. He is in the process of forming a new Party, “The Common Sense Party” along with Dan Schnur—who was the press secretary for Gov. Pete Wilson. Later he was the NPP candidate for Secretary of State.

These are the people that before they left the Party told us the Party is too conservative, needs to change its values and principles. The California Republican Party has not had a voter registration drive since March, 2013—the “September Surge” was a last minute seat of the pants operation that very few counties participated in. Instead, for the past few years, the CRP has been spending well north of $100,000 on creating a “Model” of the NPP voter (Decline to State) to see which would vote for the “right” Republican. Instead of getting people to be Republicans, they are looking at non-Republicans.

How long can the Party survive without aggressive Republican leadership—promoting Republican registration and Republican values? Can the Party survive if its officeholders endorse Democrats, refuse to register voters and has office holders that help NPP candidates, instead of doing their job to find and elect Republicans?

Socialism vs. Freedom. Andy Caldwell, the talk show host, head of COLAB and now a candidate for Congress from the coastal district of Santa Barbara and SLO (3500 voters in Ventura County). Made it clear what the 2020 election is about. Locally and nationally:

“The 2020 election is not about Republican vs. Democrat. The election is about Socialism vs. Freedom”. When you consider the Democrat candidates for President, the AOC Squad taking over the Speakership of the House of Representatives—even moderate Democrats have to take note, freedom is on the table with the election results next November.

Volunteers in California are not waiting for instructions, direction or assistance from the California Republican Party. Instead the grassroot folks are taking leadership in promoting and defending President Trump. It is hoped the official Party will get behind the effort to oppose the Impeachment of President Trump by working with activists to create numerous rallies around the State. This one is being done in San Jose. If a rally is planned for your community, we will be happy to promote it!

WHEN: 10/17/2019

WHERE: Corner of Almaden Expressway & Blossom Hill Road- SAN JOSE- AMPLE PARKING AVAILABLE

TIME: 4:00-6:00

Wear gear! Bring signs/flags! Handmade signs quite OK showing support for TRUMP and AGAINST impeachment!

AMAZON is a great source for inexpensive signs. I have two large flags I will be bringing.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)