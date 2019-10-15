By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/16/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

CONTENTS

Endorsement of Newsom Recall? San Diego under Faulconer leadership: officials leaving GOP Simi Valley employees get massive increase in benefits/time off—no wage increase? San Fran volunteers registering voters Unions buying elections

Does this mean she is endorsing the Recall of Gavin Newsom? “QUOTE OF THE DAY: “If I wanted the power shut off for days by bloated, corrupt utilities enabled by bloated, corrupt one-party politicians, I would have stayed in India.” — RNC member and former state GOP vice chair Harmeet Kaur Dhillon on Facebook. All of this while socialist/Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is a GOP leader, “— SHE’S DONE: “DA Stephan quits GOP, saying her voter registration became a burden on the job,” by the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Michael Smolens: “Stephan becomes the latest high-profile officeholder in San Diego to leave the GOP, following City Councilman Mark Kersey, now an independent, and Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, a Democrat.” National Review calls him the Republican of the future. Continue like this and there is no Republican Party. Under his leader the city council went from five GOP’ers to two—and after the next election, only one? Simi Valley government SCAM on taxpayers! At first the idea the union employees get no pay raise sounds like the union have come to their senses—the money is just not there. But, when you look at the total deal, the city was taken to the cleaners—as are the taxpayers! Watch for this when your city council negotiates with a union:

“Pretty nice package for employees. Over the two year term of the agreement employees receive no salary increase but will receive:

. Twelve additional days annual vacation accrual. (which means a lower level of service and more employees are needed)

. Seventy-eight percent increase in tuition reimbursement – to $1,600 per year

. Eighty percent increase in “cash-out” unused vacation hours – maximum 180 hours per year (money that could go to services or new employees, go to those that love to work and get extra money each year This equals to 4.5 weeks of pay—a 12% increase in pay—while claiming no pay increase)

. Employer will contribute $240 per year on behalf of each employee to City’s 457 plan.

. Employer will contribute one-time $350 contribution (over two years) toward employee City’s 457 plan

VOLUNTEERS ARE WORKING HARD TO REGISTER VOTERS—VOLUNTEERS! Even in San Fran, volunteers have organized voter registration efforts.

“Many people are still in the dark about what Republican values stand for. We must share, distribute, educate and plant the seeds so that others can become aware before they can be converted as it generally takes a minimum of 7 touches before transforming one’s beliefs. Consistent outreach means an increased conversion rate!

We need to be united to take over Indivisible Democracy and other similar outfit’s control of the registration and leaflets.

Where: Oakland Paramount Theater, 2025 Broadway x 19th Street [BART Station].

Date: Wednesday, October 16 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM

Date: Wednesday, November 13 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM

Date: Thursday, November 21 8:30 AM ONLY

Date: Thursday, November 13 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM

5. Unions continue to buy Democrat County Central Committee’s—this money will be spent around the State for the November election—not necessarily in the recipient county. “Doing the laundry: SEIU United Healthcare Workers West PAC: $25,000 to the Riverside County Democratic Central Committee – http://www.aroundthecapitol.com/r.html?s=n&l=http://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/PDFGen/pdfgen.prg?filingid=2412974&amendid=0 (2019-10-14)

Doing the laundry: SEIU United Healthcare Workers West PAC: $25,000 to the Sonoma County Democratic Central Committee (2019-10-14) (h/t Scott Lay The Nooner)

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)