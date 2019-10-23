HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/24/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Adults take responsibility for their actions (or lack of actions)

Adults clean up their own messes.

Adults do not blame others for what they close to do—or not do.

At the California Republican Convention after Jessica Patterson announced she was going to contact Steve Frank (me) and Travis Allen, to run a CRP voter registration effort.

A couple of days ago she spoke to the San Luis Obospo Republican Central Committee. In response to a question she gave the following answers.

Travis Allen has not returned my calls. (he says she never called him) She claims that Steve Frank was involved “every step of the way” in the CRP voter registration drive and the September Surge. (I was allowed to be on three conference calls lead by Vice Chair Peter Kuo. Those calls came up with ONE project—collecting the contact information on ethnic media in the State. That of course, is something the CRP Communications Department should have. I was not a member of the committee, I never had a vote on the committee.

As for the September Surge—I had NOTHING to do with it. In fact when I found out about it, I spoke with Peter Kuo in Napa to explain why it would be a total failure. And I understand only twelve counties participated—out of 58. And very few registrations were created. I have asked several times for the CRP to issue a report on the September Surge—for some reason they will not make that report public.

Please note that since May the Peter Ku chaired Voter Registration Committee has not held a meeting. They had nothing to do with the failed September Surge

At the February CRP convention Jessica said she was going to Steve Frank. To date she has not. While she has had no voter registration program, it is still important. So important that I would still be willing to put one together and lead the implementation. Adults do the right thing.

Just understand what Katie Hill is saying. If it weren’t for an abusive husband I would not have a two year affair with a 22 year old girl that I put on my campaign staff and congressional staff—so I can have sex with her. Then it her “abusive” husband” that is causing her to have an affair with a male staff member. If all of that is true, how can she do her job as a Member of Congress—she is saying that she is submissive to men—and will do whatever they tell her to do—including having sex in twosomes, threesomes—and maybe more-somes? Is her vote based on facts, constituent needs or last nights events?

From Politico, “Freshman Rep. Katie Hill‘s star has risen since she flipped a Republican seat last year, earning abundant media exposure as Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the Los Angeles Democrat under her wing. But Hill can’t be liking some of the recent headlines.

In the days since a salacious picture of Hill leaked online, she’s faced questions about allegations — amplified in the conservative media — of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Hill forcefully rejected those allegations yesterday, faulting an “abusive,” soon-to-be-ex husband.” Katie Hill is an adult, a member of Congress and still refuses to take responsibility for her actions. Could it be that the husband was abused by Katie Hill? That is also a possibility.

Democrats stand behind Katie Hill—without any evidence. I like Scott Lay. I read his “Nooner” newsletter each day—he has a great way of writing. Yet, he is a Progressive Democrat, so do not expect him to take on a sexual harasser, if they are Democrats. In this case it is a female Democrat that allegedly violated House of Representatives Rules with a young girl staffer—and possibly a male staffer as well. She claims the soon to be ex-husband is an abuser. How do we know that? Her word? Could it be that SHE is the abuser, forcing the husband into threesomes and maybe more-somes? Hill refuses to take responsibility for her actions—blaming her husband for her sexual appetite. This is what Scott Lay wrote:

“CA25 (Santa Clarita-Palmdale): Yes, I know about the situation. I’ll consider it when I write my analysis of the race for Nooner Premium. Other than that, it’s just a messy divorce to me and, without all the facts, seemingly assholish behavior by a jealous soon-to-be ex-husband.” Could the assholeish behavior by that of Katie Hill? Looking forward to all Why do Democrats refuse to oppose boorish behavior by Dems?

4.There is a movement to close down all drive thru’s of the fast food industry. Why? Idling cars create climate change. If that is the case then Gavin Newsom, by stealing gas tax money meant to repair and expand roads and streets, giving money to buses, trains and bike lanes—creating even more traffic jams. If the Left hated cars idling they would insist the money went to freeways, roads and streets and end the government caused gridlock.

A truly great event is happening this Sunday—as we used to say, “Be There ir Be Square”.

