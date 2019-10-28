By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/29/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Katie Hill—Did she use homeless non-profit to enhance her sex life? Democrat Presidential debate 12/19 at UCLA—Will Trump supporters show up? Katie Hill the hypocrite—wanted to deny Kavanagh his rights Alex Padilla, Secretary of State might run for Hill seat! State closed electricity to millions—still have massive fires

Katie Hill was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director at People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) Greater Los Angeles Area Nonprofit Organization. How soon will that organization be audited and investigated? If she used campaign dollars and tax dollars to enhance her sex life—did she use charitable dollars and a non-profit for the same purpose. The Secretary of State (in Sacramento—is responsible for the monitoring of non-profits. Or, where is the Attorney General, who also is responsible for monitoring charities in California? We need answers. Was she using PATH as a dating service—and that is the real reason she resigned? On December 19 the Presidential Democrats will hold another debate. It will be held at UCLA. This is a great opportunity for conservatives and all citizens to demonstrate their opposition to SOCILAISM, similar to Cuba and Venezuela, coming to America. While California GOP “leadership” will be sitting on the sidelines—we, the people, can express our values in support of the Constitution, free markets and President Trump.

We do not need high priced consultants and staffers to know what to do—will you join me in telling the world we already have too many failing governments thanks to socialism? Do not expect our “leaders” to assist or give direction.

Thanks to George Miller, Citizens Journal, for this reminder of the hypocrisy of Katie Hill. This is a tweet from her during the Kavanagh hearings”

#ThrowbackThursday

@RepKatieHill

on the campaign trail disgusted by Kavanaughconfirmation challenging Republicans calling out @LindseyGrahamSC

“what are you afraid of, what’s in your past”… great question to ask yourself Katie #CA25

Expect more candidates to file for the Katie Hill congressional seat. With more photos coming—and possibly a sex tape or two—she is in deep trouble. One potential candidate is Democrat Assemblywoman Christy Smith—a Sanders/Warren Democrat, could change her race. Also, while there are three GOP’ers in the race for the seat, expect a possible big money GOP’er coming in as well. Scott Lay in The Nooner has moved this race from leans Democrat to toss-up. Potential candidate? Steve Knight and Secretary of State Alex Padilla!!

We were told that millions had to suffer for several days without electricity and energy—to stop the forest fires. Yet, we are in the midst of massive fires throughout the State. Could it be that it is NOT the utilities causing the fires. Could it be the lack of deforestation, the cleaning out of dead trees and bush, the clear cutting of trees in fire prone areas is the cause.

Could it that the real purpose of the shutdown electricity in the State is not to prevent fires but to bankrupt private companies, so government can buy them pennies on the dollar—is that the real scam?

