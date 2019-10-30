By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/31/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY

A chronology of the resignation of Katie Hill is in order.

On Friday, October 18, Red State reported on the living arrangements of Katie Hill, her use of campaign dollars for a love interest. Photos were included that exploded the Internet and the political world.

On October 19, the California Political Review published my article, Is Democrat Congresswoman Katie Hill a #MeToo Sexual Predator? Photos say YES”

On October 21, I published the previous article again, “Is Democrat Congresswoman Katie Hill a #MeToo Sexual Predator? Photos say YES”

During the week Jennifer Van Laar (author of the Red State article) appeared on John and Ken—KFI, Los Angeles and many other shows. I appeared on several radio shows discussing this issue.

October 22, a private citizen filed an ethics complaint with the House of Representatives

October 24 say the Daily Mail publish this article, “Shocking photos of Congresswoman Katie Hill are revealed showing off Nazi-era tattoo while smoking a bong, kissing her female staffer and posing nude on ‘wife sharing’ sites

On Friday, October 25 I filed a complaint with the FEC—sent copies to congresswoman Katie Hill via email, the media and numerous talk show hosts.

On Saturday, October 26, I published another story, “Katie Hill Sex Life Financed by Campaign Dollars, FEC Complaint Charges

During this week every major newspaper in the nation, TV network—CNN, Fox, MSMBC, ABC, all the local stations in Los Angeles covered this story—most showed blurred photos.

Then on Sunday, October 27, Congresswoman Katie Hill resigned.

The CRP had a role. At 6:00pm on Thursday October 24, they sent out a request to sign a petition to demand Katie Hill resign, “Katie Hill should immediately resign from her seat representing the 25th district of California.. As best as can be told there were no press releases, newspaper or radio ads to go along with this petition that went to CRP members, donors and volunteers around the State. If there were, the media did not cover it.

On October 28, 12:30pm, the CRP sent out the following note, with a request for money:

“We called for Congresswoman Katie Hill’s resignation on Thursday after the details surrounding her inappropriate behavior with her staff were exposed.



On Sunday, the embattled freshman democrat announced her resignation.



Thank you you (sic) for everyone who signed our petition”

That was a powerful petition. I wonder who received the petition the CRP they sent it to prior to the resignation announcement Sunday October 27 1:00 (pst) Also, how many signatures were on the petition to cause the resignation?

. This was a Team effort—the people of California, the media, the court system

CONTENTS

Truth in advertising—when is a GOP consultant really a Democrat consultant? Recall of Gavin Newsom Talk show host sets up volunteer effort for 2020 in Central Valley Alex Padilla? Candidate for Congress?

Is this a violation of the “Truth in Advertising” laws? Scott Lay of The Nooner does a series of podcasts as well. Here is one of them: “Nooner Quickie (Scott Lay): GOP political consultant Mike Madrid on power shutoffs, fires, and CA25 (Sta Clarita-Palmdale) (2019-10-25)”

GOP political consultant? In 2018 Mike Madrid worked for Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor—a Leftists Democrat. Tony was the Democrat Speaker of the Assembly—worked hard to defeat every Republican running for the Assembly. Yet, Madrid worked for him for Guv. That is not a GOP consultant—either he is a mercenary, with no values or someone without GOP values. Madrid needs to stop advertising himself as a GOP consultant, to be honest.

The Recall of Gavin Newsom is moving forward by two groups—Erin Cruz and Dr. Veltmyer. I can now report that Veltmyer has hired Jason Scalise to run the ground game of getting signatures. Jason had run the Steve Bailey for AG campaign in the primary and the State volunteer leader for Sen. Cruz for President. Over the next few days the Secretary of State will be reporting the numbers for the first Recall signatures received.

While the State GOP is still not registering voters, and has done nothing that can be told in helping the Trump re-elect—in which they are the lead, the private sector is doing its job. Trevor Carey is a talk show host in Fresno—he is not waiting for Sacramento—he has formed a Central Valley precinct operation. Thought you should know that volunteers will not sit on the sidelines while the “professionals” decide what to do:

“This is Trevor Carey. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for signing up for the Powertalk Precinct President Program! We are going to make a huge difference in the valley. All types of volunteers are needed. I will be back in touch alerting your to all our Powertalk Precinct President events and all the ways you can help. Listen for daily updates on my show from 3-6pm weekdays on Powertalk 96.7/AM 1400 and the Iheart radio app. Let’s win back CA!!!!”

We’ll be in touch soon with more information.

Trevor



P.S. You can now review and update your volunteer information with us here.”

PowerTalk Precinct President <powertalk@ivolunteers.com>

In the crazy 25th Congressional District, to replace the scandal ridden Katie Hill, Secretary of State Alex Padilla has mentioned prominently mentioned (he lives in the District. But, he is taking a pass. This is from an email I received from him yesterday afternoon:

“Over the last couple of days, you may have heard speculation about me running to represent the 25th Congressional District. I am touched and humbled by the encouragement I received to run. It would be an honor to serve in the United States Congress, but this is not the right time for me to do so.”

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)