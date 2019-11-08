By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/9/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY:

Question—Katie Hill has over one million dollars left in her campaign war chest. Will she spend it to help the Dems in 2020? Or will she run again in 2022, so she needs to keep the money. If I were a betting person, she will run again, in 2022.

CONTENTS

GOP candidates lining up for Guv in 2022 Melendez running for Stone seat in Special Election Mimi Walters gets a new job Unions tell Dems NOT to hold Presidential debate at UCLA—and listen Loretta Sanchez drops out of race for Supervisor

From Politico: “FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — COX WEIGHIN’: Republican John Cox, who last November lost a blowout gubernatorial contest to Gov. Gavin Newsom, is hitting the polls to explore which races might allow Republican candidates to break their statewide freezeout. Cox — who has declined to rule out a repeat gubernatorial run — commissioned polling from Justin Wallin Research that tested Cox’s standing against Newsom and GOP San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (Cox registered distantly behind Newsom and ahead of Faulconer).” Note that the name Travis Allen was NOT used in the poll. Nor did it note that Faulconer, while currently a Republican, could run as a NPP candidate instead—and that could affect the polling.

2.Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez running for Jeff Stone Senate seat, From California Globe: “Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez Announces Run For State Senate”

The Inland Empire is experiencing a season of political change as incumbents exit for appointments to the Trump Administration. Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore), announced on Monday that she will run for the state Senate seat vacated by State Sen. Jeff Stone. Stone resigned last week after accepting the position of Western Regional Director of the Department of Labor in the U.S. Labor Department, appointed by President Donald Trump.

Stone is also endorsing Melendez to replace his seat in the 28th District. Melendez announced her candidacy in a Facebook Live broadcast. In an interview Tuesday morning with the California Globe, Melendez said she feels obligated to run for the now open senate seat.”

The other GOP candidate, Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn, dropped out, endorsed Melendez and announced he would run in 2022.

Why is this important? Just as I was the first to note that she was going to run, I can now make another prediction: In 2022 Melissa Melendez will run for Statewide office—maybe GOVERNOR.

Where they are now, from Politico, “ MIMI’S NEXT MOVE: Former Rep. Mimi Walters, who last cycle lost her CA-45 seat to Rep. Katie Porter, is taking on a new gig as chief commercial officer for Laguna Beach-based energy company Leading Edge Power Solutions.”

Former Rep. who last cycle lost her CA-45 seat to Rep. is taking on a new gig as chief commercial officer for Laguna Beach-based energy company Leading Edge Power Solutions.” More Proof UNIONS own the Democrat Party. The Democrat Presidential candidates were supposed to debate December 19 at UCLA. But, since unions did not like it, the Party is going elsewhere. If the Democrats can no stand up to the unions, how can they stand up to Putin or China? From Politico, “ DNC says UCLA will no longer host upcoming Democratic debate ,” by POLITICO’s Quint Forgey: “The news of the venue change from the party organization comes amid a boycott of speaking engagements at the University of California demanded by AFSCME Local 3299 , the school’s largest employee union, which has been locked in a dispute with the 10-campus system for nearly three years.””

“The news of the venue change from the party organization comes amid a boycott of speaking engagements at the University of California demanded by AFSCME Local 3299 , the school’s largest employee union, which has been locked in a dispute with the 10-campus system for nearly three years.”” Former Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez is finally listening to the voters. She withdrew from the race to challenge Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner. As of now, he is running unopposed.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)