HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/23/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY: Looks like the race in the 50th CD (Hunters seat) has taken a major turn. This is from Politico:

“GOP PICKS ISSA: Every remaining California Republican in the House has endorsed former Rep. Darrell Issa to return to Congress, backing their former colleague over former San Diego Councilman Carl DeMaio as the two Republicans vie for the seat Rep. Duncan Hunter is vacating. A joint statement from GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Ken Calvert, Devin Nunes, Tom McClintock, Paul Cook and Doug LaMalfa heralded Issa as “a fighter for conservative principles.”

The OTHER BIG STORY: Some claim to be “Republican” consultants. Mike Madrid is a great example. He advertises himself as a GOP consultant. Yet in 2018 he was a consultant for a Democrat candidate for Governor— Antonio Villaraigosa Now, per The Nooner—he is opposing the re-election of President Trump or ANY GOP’er that supports the President..

“THE LETTER: In today’s NYT, a group of GOP political consultants published an op-ed calling for the defeat of President Donald Trump and a new organization, the Lincoln Project, as well as efforts to defeat legislative allies of the President. The authors are George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson–veterans who have been critics of the President in the media, but have stopped short of calling for his defeat and that of his allies. Conway is the husband of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.,,,,,, The web site also lists as advisors to the effort Reed Galen, Jennifer Horn, and Mike Madrid. Tweeting out the letter this morning was Anthony Scaramucci, the White House Communications Director for 10 days in 2017.””

So this “Republican consultant”, Mike Madrid, is not only calling for the defeat of President Trump, but for any Republican that supports him. I will be checking to see if ANY California Republican has hired this anti-Republican as their consultant. I know of a potential Assembly or congressional candidate, GOP’er, that was approached by him to run their campaign. That never happened. You can imagine that any Republican that hires him will have him as a major issue in their campaign.

