HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/6/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

How many Legislative seats without a GOP on the ballot? Pelosi to leave Congress next Spring Omar Navarro still in San Fran jail Trump supporters show the colors in Simi Valley DMV massive GOP registration changes to NPP in SLO How to avoid AB 5

An update on the filing for legislative office. How well did the GOP do in California to run candidates?

For the March Primary there is 1 seat without a Republican on the ballot.

There are seven State Senate seats without a Republican on the ballot (out of 20 seats up for election.

There are eleven seats for congress, out of 53, without a Republican on the ballot.

After the March primary those numbers will go up—at that point there will be a number of Democrat on Democrat races, with no GOP’er on the ballot for that race.

Heads up—regardless of the November election and the Dems hold or do not hold the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi will resign from Congress next Spring. While this is State Senator Scott Weiners district, he will not win it. An official of the California Democrat Party will win it—a lady named Christine Pelosi—yes, daughter of! I think Nancy has this seat, given to her daughter in her will as well.

My good friend Bill Sacacino had a great article the other day about “grifters” One of those he mentioned is Omar Navarro. Thought you should have an update:

Omar was arrested on the morning of Dec. 14, for allegedly stalking, harassing and violating a court issued Restraining Order. After paying a $75,000 bail, he was released. He then was accused of continuing the stalking and harassment of a former girl friend, now living in San Fran—he was again arrested—and the Judge repealed his bail. Omar has been in San Fran jail since Dec. 14—and will be there till at least Jan. 29—when he will have his next hearing. Here is a SCOOP: The DA is looking at two other people that allegedly helped him harass the lady. They are well known in political circles—will keep you updated.

Oh, Navarro is running for Congress against Maxine Waters. Your other GOP choice is Joe Collins—a former Navy vet. This is his first run for Congress—but he also filed with the FEC to run for President against President Trump. He filed as both a Republican and in the Green Party.

GOP voters choice against Waters is Omar and Joe—seriously.

Great news for Trump supporters. While the official campaign has not done anything public, volunteers throughout the State are doing and have planned a series of street corner sign waving. On Friday, GOP volunteers and Trump supporters had more than 30 people at a main street waving signs. Urge others to do the same—The State CRP is in charge of the Trump campaign in California—you do not have to wait or ask permission to promote President Trump.

It looks like the DMV is doing a big job of registering NPP voters—in San Luis Obispo, it looks like the local DMV changed the voter registration of about 3500 REPUBLICANS to NPP—without asking permission. This is now a civil rights case and someone need to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Civil Rights Commission.

AB 5 has some interesting loopholes. For instance, if you are a journalist and working on a per article basis, most newsletters, blogs, newspapers are going to fire you. VOX fired over 200 California contributors due to AB 5. How do you get around it? Easy. Claim to live in another State, say like North Carolina. Get an address with friends or relatives, get a new drivers license and have mail forwarded to your new State. Then claim you live in that State 51% of the time, while living in California 49%. Who is really going to check? I understand truckers are doing the same—just to keep their businesses.

