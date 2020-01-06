By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/7/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY:

Why is California a totalitarian State? Why are folks fleeing the former Golden State for Texas.?

California has a high end 13% income tax—Texas and a 0% income tax. Gas today in Dallas is around $2.50—in California it is about $3.50. Housing cost are double in CA, while the costs of water and energy is less than half in Texas as compared to California. California is overtaxed and has a Nanny State government—here is the PROOF;

From CBS, SACRAMENTO (CBSSF) – Californians will face more than a thousand new laws in 2020, including several significant laws affecting their safety, health, children’s education, and finances.

From the Texas Tribune, “Texas Legislature: Two dozen new Texas laws went into effect on New Year’s Day. These measures touch on issues ranging from property taxes to prison inmates. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, $)

The State of Texas only need a couple dozen new laws in 2019—while California passed over 1,000. The Nanny State pf AB 5, anti-self protection laws, killing quality education, just some of the laws, killing California.

One other difference—in Texas the Legislature meets just a few weeks each year, in California it is more than a full time job.

CONTENTS

Conservative Replacement for DRUDGEREPORT—WHATFINGER.COM GOP Opposing GOP Assemblyman Thee of Twenty-Two California Republican Party Board of Directors donate to Trump Re-Elect Omar Navarro—Seven Felony indictments—could serve 5-7 years

Some feel The DRUDGE REPORT has turned to the Left. Now there is a great alternative—WHATFINGER.COM I turn to it several times a day, has many more stories and connection to hundreds of others—and the best of conservative thought in the nation. It is run by secretive Silicon Valley folks. Orange County “Republican” Tyler Diep voted for AB 5—and has been a good vote for the unions. So, Republican Janet Nguyen decided to run against him. The former State Senator is getting real GOP support:

From THE NOONER: AD72 (Garden Grove-Westminster): Pat Bates (R) reports maxing out to former State Senator Janet Nguyen (R) for her challenge of Assembly member Tyler Diep (R). How supportive is the California Republican Three of 22rty of President Trump? One measure is the donations the Board members made to the Trump campaign. Three members of the Board donated: I have the complete list if anybody would like to see how much the Board donated to candidates, individually.

Steel $5.600 (max)

Dhillon $5,600 (max)

Berholtz $1,000

But of REAL interest is two large donors on the Board that gave Zero dollars to Trump Re-election

Howard Hakes (Regional Vice Chair) donated a total of $76, 643—ZERO to Trump

Tom McKernan (Team Cal Chair) donated $898,299—ZERO to Trump

(I do not mention Sen. Grove or Assemblywoman Waldron, both gave large sums, but nothing to Trump. They raise money to elect GOP’ers to the legislature, so it is not expected they donate to presidential races)

An update: Omar Navarro, candidate for Congress against Maxine Waters is still in the San Fran jail. He is being held without bail because he violated his previous bail. He has been indicted on SEVEN felony charges—and could be in prison for 5-7 years. As an aside, the San Fran DA believes he had help in his nefarious efforts—a local prominent politico. There appears to be dozens of text messages and phone calls between the SF person and Omar—they are looking at conspiracy charges in this case as well.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/toms” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Toms”. This column is named in her honor.)