Heard on the Tom/Toms by Stephen Frank, 5/1/19

?hat is in the water in San Diego. Nathan Fletcher leaves the GOP (and his wife) to become a Democrat after serving as Political Director of the California Republican Party and a GOP Assemblyman. Then you have Brian Maienschein a GOP Assembly member, became a Democrat, Now you have GOP San Diego City Councilman Mark Kelsey becoming a Decline to State. Just last year he was proud to be a Republican and started a race for State Senate in the 38thSD. He did not make the starting gate, See here: https://markkersey.com/

Another area where the water must be tainted is the Bay Area. From Ballotpedia, “Susan Bonilla (D) and Steve Glazer (D) advanced past Joan Buchanan (D) and Terry Kremin (D) in the primary election on March 17.[8][9] Glazer defeated Bonilla in the special election on May 19.[10] Michaela M. Hertle (R) withdrew from the race shortly after the official candidate list came out.[11]

She then ENDORSED Glazer!! This was orchestrated so that Glazer, who worked for Gov. Brown, could be elected State Senator. Even Catherine Baker supported Glazer. Then three years later the Democrats took out Baker.

Now we will have an election in SD 15—Santa Clara County. The incumbent Sen. Beall is termed out. So, San Jose City Councilman is running as a Decline to State (NPP). Just a year ago he was a Republican, then denounced President Trump due to his immigration policies—though Khamis did not denounced Obama for his immigration policies. Khamis has a Chief of Staff, Shane Connolly. Connolly is also the Chair of the Santa Clara Republican Party. One responsibility as Chair, is to find candidates to run for legislative office—in this case, against his boss.

I have been contacted by a Republican activist in the District who plans to run for the SD 15 seat—and he has been contacted by some members of the County Central Committee, telling him not to run—they prefer an Anti-Trump, former Republican as State Senator. One responsibility of being a Central Committee member is to find and work for the election of Republicans. Not in this case.

I did speak with Connolly about this. He said he does understand his responsibilities as Chair and that he told his boss, Khamis about this. He also explained the Committee was going to expand its time and energies on electing GOP’ers to local office.

Still, if we do not have Republican candidates for office, why would anyone register as Republican? Remember in the Morrell State Senate seat a local city councilman was told not to run because he was the “wrong demographic”. Instead “leadership wanted a Hispanic woman who works for Assemblyman Chad Mayes. If you are a supporter of President Trump in the Morrell District, or in Santa Clara, why would you want to stay in the GOP?

Wonder why our representation is so low in Sacramento and Washington? Wonder why we are the Third Party in California? Our leadership has opposed the repeal of Prop. 14—meaning they do not want Republican nominated for office by Republicans.

The Glazer District. The Morrell District. The Beall District. All symptoms of why the Republican Party is in trouble.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “tom/tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)