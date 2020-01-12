By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/13/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY:

We now know that in San Luis Obispo County at least 3500 people had their party affiliation changed to NPP, mostly by the DMV. In Placer County, that number is 5,000—but based on contact with only 20% of the voters. It is time for the Department of Justice toi come in and end the corruption and fraud in our elections in California. Have you checked with your Registrar of Voters to see how many in your county have been abused by the DMV? When you get an answer please send me the information. As volunteers we need to do the work of “leadership”,

Former Republican consultant (no GOP’er can now hire Rob Stutzman, a opponent of President Trump, no different than Sanders, Biden or Pelosi) has proven that some in the Republican Party love to lose. Stutzman had an op-ed piece in the SF Chronicle, “Anti-Trump Republicans should help dump incumbent to reclaim the party” Reclaim for who—those that love high taxes and bad policy—i.e. Chad Mayes? Those who want to kill jobs in California, i.e. Assemblyman Tyler Diep who voted for AB 5? Those like Meg Whitman, who claimed to be a Republican when she ran for Guv—in 2016 was national Finance co-chair for Hillary. Mike Madrid, another erstwhile GOP consultant is leading a national effort, the Lincoln Project, to defeat Trump—he was a consultant for a Democrat for Guv in 2018. We do need to expand the base of the GOP in California—but not by handing the Party over to Democrats pretending to be Republicans. ALERT: TO ALL ACTIVISTS

On February 4, President Donald Trump will be giving his State of the Union address. This is a great opportunity to get Trump supporters and those that are interesting in hearing his vision for the United States to gather. It is an opportunity to grow the ranks for volunteers and to show the colors. I would hope that every county and city has a STATE OF THE UNION WATCH PARTY. Let me know the details, so I can help you publicize—send to me at stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net This gives us three weeks to organize, prepare—and then cheer.

January 26 to February 1, 2020 is National School choice Week. This is the tenth year of the celebration. California Democrats are working hard to kill off choice and quality education—we need to show the colors. I urge every County Central Committee and every GOP club in the State to do something to show we support the right of minorities, those in poverty and those in need of quality education to get an education better than the rich elitists give their children in private schools, while the rest of society has to attend government schools that are failures. In California only 48% of students read at grade level. For more information, go to: https://schoolchoiceweek.com/states/california/

4. A very important article by my friend Joel Fox, at Fox&Hounds, “Hot CA Democratic Primary Could Burn State Republicans “ Bottom line: Democrats have hot presidential race—to bring out massive Democrat vote. GOP does not have hot race (plus (19 legislative districts without a GOP’er on the ballot). This will harm Republicans getting into the top two in several races. See article here.

