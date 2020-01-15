By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/16/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY:

How valuable is an endorsement from the California Republican Party? The best way to tell is to describe someone they endorsed last Saturday. Joe Collins was endorsed. Who? Less than a year ago he was a candidate for President against Pres. Trump on the GREEN PARTY ticket. Then, he changed, and filed to run against President Trump on the Republican Party ticket. Finally he decided to run for Congress against Maxine Waters in the 45CD. How is that going?

Look at a recent article about him and his race. Please know I am NOT supporting his GOP opponent, Omar Navarro. If you wish to contact Omar, at least until January 29, you can reach him at the San Francisco Jail. Here is the article.

Maxine Waters’ blue seat isn’t up for grabs — but the lucrative chance to challenge her is

Oh, voting NO for the endorsement were Gandrud and Steele—abstaining was Brulte (as good as a NO vote).

CONTENT

Who pushes Scott Weiners legislation? State of the Union Watch Parties, February 4 Nevada County GOP opens HQ Correction to story about CRP Board members donating to Pres. Trump

Sb 50 is back—it is does build affordable housing . In fact, it increases the value of land, making it more difficult to build low cost housing. So, the question is, who is pulling the strings to push the new version of SB 50, to gentrify the State—as Scott Weiner and the Ruling Elite have gentrified San Fran, pushing all but the rich out of the city (the homeless can stay, they add attitude to the city). See a great YouTube abut Winer here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=2M1QGv4vxKA&feature=emb_title ALERT: TO ALL ACTIVISTS

On February 4, President Donald Trump will be giving his State of the Union address. This is a great opportunity to get Trump supporters and those that are interesting in hearing his vision for the United States to gather. It is an opportunity to grow the ranks for volunteers and to show the colors. I would hope that every county and city has a STATE OF THE UNION WATCH PARTY. Let me know the details, so I can help you publicize—send to me at stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net This gives us three weeks to organize, prepare—and then cheer.

Congrats to the Nevada County Republican Central Committee. On Tuesday they opened their 2020 election headquarters. This is the type of leadership needed in California. Simi Valley, without the help of any official Party organization opened a “Republican Values Center” in November. Has your town or county opened a GOP HQ? If so, let me know.

Also, on January 15 the great activists in San Fran are going to the Citizens Swearing In ceremony, to register voters. Again, volunteers take the lead.

Recently I listed 3 CRP Board member that donated to Pres. Trump. Steel and Dhillon gave $5600 each, While Berholtz gave $1,000 I overlooked Greg Gandrud, he gave $200 to the Trump re-election. As best as can be told, of the 22 Board members, these four are the only ones donating to Trump.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)