By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/17/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY:

Go to the website of the California Secretary of State. Then go to the “historical” voter registration statistics. The Secretary of State has four categories of political parties. Democrats at 44%, No Party Preference at 26% and Republican at 23%–Other is at5.6%. In other wards, the Secretary of State is declaring that NO PARTY PREFERENCE (NPP) is a political party.

At this time, I would put Assemblyman Chad Mayes as the leader of the NPP. So, when you go to vote on March 3 be aware that members of the Mayes Party are running for office. For instance, the outspoken, former Republican San Jose City Councilman Johnny Khamis is running for State Senate. He has two Republicans running against him (Sadly, some GOP’ers in Sacramento are supporting the Anti-Trump Khamis—against GOP’ers). Khamis is the Mayes Party candidate.

In the South Bay of Los Angeles, you have a real Republican James Bradley running against the “San Fran Nan Pelosi level crazy/radical” Congressman Ted Lieu. Again the Mayes Party has a candidate, Ken Wright. Like Khamis, Wright is a former Republican—as is Mayes.

Voting for Khamis, Wright, Mayes or other Chad Mayes Party candidates is in the best interest of the Democrat Party—they are the winners. It weakens the Republican Party, it divides our supporters—and tells future candidates, why run as a Republican? Be careful of the MAYES NPP candidates.

CONTENT

Senator Bill Richardson dies at 92 Democrats wonders about Hitler going to heaven to promote bill to give parole to certain murderers! Video El Dorado County Central Committee opens HQ

One of the great political leaders of our time, State Senator Bill Richardson, passed away he was 92. Senator Bill was willing to stand up for values and principles, helped others get elected. In 1966, his first election, he had a total of 12 volunteers—one of whom was Dick Mountjoy. Bill form Gun Owners of California and several PAC’s to promote conservative candidates. He will be missed. How crazy are the Democrats? Here’s another strange one for my readers – here’s a video of Asm. Jones-Sawyer discussing the possibility of Hitler going to heaven in yesterday’s Public Safety Committee hearing. He made the statement just before the committee killed a Gallagher bill to prohibit youthful offender parole hearings for certain inmates sentenced to life without parole. A copy of the analysis of the Gallagher bill is attached and the video is on Dropbox here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cuf3mnyxgd64zle/01-14-20%20Public%20Safety%20clip.mp4?dl=0

The El Dorado County 2020 Republican Headquarters had their grand opening on January 10. The office is open 5 days a week, at 3181 Cameron Park Drive, Suite 104, (across the road from the Cameron Park Airport). Recall Gavin Newsom petitions are available, Voter Registration and all the latest information about the need to Protect Proposition 13-Split Roll.

Between 120 to 150 people attended the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting, coordinated by the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce and also El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce

On February 4, at 5:00pm, President Trump is to present the State of the Union speech to Congress. This is a great opportunity to bring together Trump supporters, people new to politics and to expand our base of supporters. The California Political News and View is promoting WATCH PARTIES. If you want to know how to do it or need other help, please call me at 805-795-1271.

Here are some of the Trump State of the Union Watch Parties that I know about. If you are not listed, let me know, via email, stephenfranl@sbcglobal.net

Assemblyman Jay Obernolte: the Legislature is in session that day so I will be in Sacramento. We are hosting a Watch Party for the Assembly and Senate Republican caucuses at our condo a couple of blocks from the Capitol (as we did last year). Heather is making her famous tacos! Carla Virga: We are putting together a State of the Union Watch Party for Yuba City

in Sutter County.

We still do not have a time on February 4th, but the where is Round

Table Pizza, W Onstott Frontage Road (Raley’s shopping center), Yuba City.

Congressional candidate James Waters

John Thomas Schuesler

CRA President Johnnie Morgan is organizing Watch parties among the CRA Units

REPUBLICAN WOMEN OF CALIFORNIA-SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Patti A. Siegmann, President at Roun Table in Oceanside

Sacramento GOP at VFW Post in Folsom

Candidate Jeanne Solnordal in Piedmont

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)