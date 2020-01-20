HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/21/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Kevin Faulconer opens Committee to run for Governor in 2022.

Thanks to Politico, we now know the main issue the Mayor of San Diego is going to use in his run for Governor in 2022. The Homeless crisis. His new Committee, “Rebuilding the California Dream” will be used to organize around the homeless and other issues—taxation, water policy, crime, etc. This seems to really be a campaign committee.

The only thing we do not know YET, is whether Kevin Faulconer will run as a Republican or as a member of the Chad Mayes political Party, NPP.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, long viewed as the California GOP’s most viable candidate for higher office, wants to go bold on the biggest issue facing the state. He wants to take the issue of homelessness to the ballot box in 2022.

“Faulconer is launching a committee Friday to encourage a ballot measure aimed at reducing homelessness — particularly encampments, which he says represent an increasing health and criminal justice crisis in major cities.

The mayor’s committee, called the Rebuilding the California Dream, will back efforts that address homelessness and protect public safety by placing greater emphasis on attention to mental health and substance abuse issues. “Californians want to clean up our state,” Faulconer said in a statement. “This committee will carry the voice of the people to the ballot box by developing an initiative that works to clean up our public spaces, keeps our communities safe, and stops the state from turning a blind eye to the inhumane and unsafe homeless encampments that have become a symbol of the government’s failure to act.”

Munger returns! Democrats wonders about Hitler going to heaven to promote bill to give parole to certain murderers! Video San Mateo, Placer and Eldorado County Central Committees’ endorse Trump for President/oppose the March 3 version of Prop. 13. More watch parties for Pres. Trump State of the Union address.

Charlie Munger is back! He is going to defend the end of political parties in California via his Prop. 14. The Stanford Constitutional Law Center will have him speak on January 22. The results of Prop. 14—the infamous Top Two? In 2016 there were 24 legislatives seats without a GOP’er on the November ballot—nor a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate. In 2018 the November ballot did not have a Gop’er running for 41 legislative seats—again NO Republican running for the Senate. So far, there are 15 Assembly seats, 7 State Senate seats and 11 Congressional seats with a GOP’er on the March ballot. After the primary, there will be more seats without a Republican on the ballot due to Prop. 14. The “good news” is that there are no U.S. Senate seats on the ballot for the GOP to fail again to have a candidate. Here’s another strange one for you – here’s a video of Asm. Jones-Sawyer discussing the possibility of Hitler going to heaven in yesterday’s Public Safety Committee hearing. He made the statement just before the committee killed a Gallagher bill to prohibit youthful offender parole hearings for certain inmates sentenced to life without parole.

A copy of the analysis of the Gallagher bill is attached and the video is on Dropbox here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cuf3mnyxgd64zle/01-14-20%20Public%20Safety%20clip.mp4?dl=0

The San Mateo County Republican Central Committee endorsed President Donald J. Trump for President and took the position to OPPOSE Proposition 13 on the Mar 03, 2020 Presidential Primary. (Note this Prop 13 on this election is not the split role. It allows school districts to float additional bonds.). It can no noted that both the Placer and El Dorado County Republican Central Committee’s have endorsed President Trump and voted to oppose the March 3 version fo Prop. 13.

On February 4, at 5:00pm, President Trump is to present the State of the Union speech to Congress. This is a great opportunity to bring together Trump supporters, people new to politics and to expand our base of supporters. The California Political News and View is promoting WATCH PARTIES. If you want to know how to do it or need other help, please call me at 805-795-1271.

Here are some of the Trump State of the Union Watch Parties that I know about. If you are not listed, let me know, via email, stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net A few days ago I published many other Parties, add these to the list.

Fresno County Central Committee, led by Fred Vanderhoff, at the High Sierra Grill on Bullard in Fresno Napa Central Committee, led by Larry Green is holding a Watch Party.

