HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/3/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

The very strange case of the Democrat, who at the last minute re-registered as a Republican to run for State Senate in the 15thSD continues

Ken Del Valle (Ruiz) entered the race as a momentary Republican. Who is he? No phone Khamis or email is listed anywhere—except an [email protected] email address listed on the web site of Luis Buhler. Then you go to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Kenneth%20del%20Valle

Ken Del Valle Ruiz

San Jose, California

More Options

1 mutual friend: Shane Patrick Connolly

Lives in San Jose, California

Who is Shane Patrick Connolly? He is the Chair of the Santa Clara Republican Party. His day job is Chief of Staff for San Jose city Councilman Johnny Khamis, the former Republican who held a press conference to denounce the GOP and President Trump. Khamis is now an NPP.

There was already a Republican in the race. So why was a Democrat/turned temporary Republican put in the race at the last minute? So, the GOP vote could be split, in hopes of making Khamis a part of the Top Two for November. This is who the election process is abused by Prop. 14.

Cash on hand for Dems and GOP State Party Democrats wants banks to use religion/politics to deny credit to people Mexico DEPORTS 2,000 illegal aliens, in a matter of days. No sanctuary State to support them. Pres. Trump State of the Union Watch Parties

From the NOONER: THE PARTIES: The California Democratic Party raised $18,335,389 in 2019 and ended the year with a net $11,493,163 on hand. The California Republican Party raised $6,899,092 and ended the year with $2,370,853.

2. Pelosi Democrats have spoken. They want to use banks to deny credit to people based on religion and politics. Thought they were tolerate? This is Soviet style government. Just like impeaching a President based on NO laws broken or even alleged. From Breitbart: Democrats Kill Amendment Protecting Americans from Credit Discrimination Based on Politics, Religion

Democrats in the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday against an amendment to a proposed bill that would prevent the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) from forcing credit reporting agencies to evaluate Americans based on political opinions or religious beliefs.

Without such an amendment, Republicans warn, the powerful CFPB would have the legal authority to make nearly any criteria mandatory for a private credit evaluation company to take into consideration, paving the way for a system in which the federal government has the power to assign numerical scores to individuals based on their loyalty to a certain political party, membership in civil society groups that the government approves or disapproves of, or other private behaviors.

3.Another Trump victory: Mexico deports over 2,000 caravan migrants back to Honduras. Yet the media does not report this. He is keeping our nation safe—Democrats playing impeachment politics.

February 4, at 6:00pm, President Trump is to present the State of the Union speech to Congress. This is a great opportunity to bring together Trump supporters, people new to politics and to expand our base of supporters. The California Political News and View is promoting WATCH PARTIES. If you want to know how to do it or need other help, please call me at 805-795-1271.

a East Valley Congress of Republicans SOTU Watch Party

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 / 5:00 pm – Dave & Buster’s, 940 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas

B · San Mateo GOP SOTU Watch Party

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 / 5:30 pm – Round Table Pizza, 1304 W Hillsdale Blvd., San Mateo

c. Mountain View Republican Club will be hosting a Watch Party.

If you would like to attend please RSVP to Deborah at 909 996-2402 and she will give you her address.

