HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/3/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

From Scott Lays’ The Nooner:

“HEY, IT’S OMAR! The California Target Book’s Rob Pyers has a series of weets about Omar Navarro (R)’s year-end financial report. “Instead of pocketing the money directly, Omar Navarro’s campaign paid his mother, Dora, an average of $4,000 per month for her services as ‘events coordinator’.

Candidates can pay themselves in general elections but not primaries. So, the jailed grifter perennial challenger of Maxine Waters (D) has to be a bit more creative. In the restraining order and stalking case, he had an appearance in court on January 29 and returns on February 10, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office inmate locater.”

The other “GOP” candidate in the race against Waters? A former Green party and Republican party candidate for President against President Trump.

Why Republicans are in trouble Pres. Trump State of the Union Watch Parties

San Diego is a good example of why the Republican party is in trouble. For years the San Diego Republicans worked hard to keep Diane Jacobs in office as a Supervisor. She claimed she was a supporter of the 2nd Amendment—yet never pushed the Sheriff on . Concealed Carry. Now there is a Mayors race in the City of San Diego. Instead of supporting the conservative Republican City Councilmember Scott Sherman, supervisor Jacobs endorsed the Leftist Democrat councilmember Barbara Bry for Mayor. Of course Jacobs is retiring and has no further need of the GOP. And that is the problem. Republicans not supporting Republicans. February 4, at 6:00pm, President Trump is to present the State of the Union speech to Congress. This is a great opportunity to bring together Trump supporters, people new to politics and to expand our base of supporters. The California Political News and View is promoting WATCH PARTIES. If you want to know how to do it or need other help, please call me at 805-795-1271.

a State of the Union Watch Party February 4, 2020

Hosted by Joe Scarafone For Supervisor 2020

6 PM – 8 PM

Shakey’s Pizza 26479 Ynez Rd, Temecula, CA 92591-4654,

The Only Republican For Riverside Supervisor vs. 4 Democrats!

b. Glad to see the California Republican Party sent out a note on Sunday, at 3:00pm (just before start of Super Bowl) to remind folks to have a MAGA Watch Party. But the CRP web site does not list any going on in the State. That would have been a good way for Trump supporters to find one in their neighborhood.

c. See previous HEARD ON THE TOMS/TOMS for a partial list.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)