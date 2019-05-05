By

Heard on the Tom/Toms by Stephen Frank, 5/6/19

Congrats to Contra Costa County GOP Chair Matt Shupe. On May 18 he is holding a countywide “convention” for REPUBLICANS. The purpose is to develop and get buy in for a 2020 strategy to elect Republicans to office in his county—from legislative to local. See here: https://www.cocorepublicans.com/convention

Yet, it is confusing when he has former GOP Assemblywoman Catharine Baker as the key speaker. She is famous for voting for cap and trade (giving us a massive gas tax increase on 1/1/20), supporting Democrats for office, like Dem State Senator Steve Glazer, her announcement that she did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and will not vote for him in 2020. What strategy could incorporate this record for the keeping and expanding the GOP/Trump vote in Contra Costa County?

We have our eyes and actions, correctly, on the 2020 election. With 19 members of the Assembly, 10 members of the State Senate and only seven members, of 53, for the congressional delegation, the California GOP is in trouble. On Friday I spoke to the South East Los Angeles Lincoln Club. In the Q&A segment, someone asked about the upcoming 2021 Citizens Redistricting Commission. I responded there are two things we need to do in preparation for the process.

First, run candidates in ALL legislative districts. We need to show the GOP is alive. If we do not have a candidate in 41 or more legislative districts (of 153 in 2018) that shows no need to redistrict based on the existence of the Party. Second, we need to have a massive voter registration drive—and an effort to move the Decline to State Trump voters into the California Republican Party.

Any continued effort to ignore Pres. Trump tells Trump voters the GOP is opposing the President. The lack of a all hinds on deck effort to register voters and to get quality people to run for every office, shows how weak the Party has become. The fewer candidates, the quicker the Party is diminished. Why vote GOP when the Party runs few candidates? Why is registration so important? In the last period the Democrats have registered 14,000 in the Sen. Jeff Stone district, while the GOP registered 1,000. How do you think this helps the Democrats ability to take over that seat, without much of a fight?

Strategy for 2022 starts now—and it includes influencing the discussions and decisions for the Commission. Otherwise expect a massive connecting of GOP incumbents with GOP incumbents for primary fights. Imagine a 2022 congressional primary—Kevin McCarthy vs. Devin Nunes?

NEED YOUT THOUGHTS: I am told by some in Sacramento that we should not run candidates in all Districts. In fact, some are promoting the concept of running NPP candidates (Decline to State Party preference) instead of allowing a Republican to run.

QUESTION: Do you think we should run Republicans for every office or run NPP candidates for many offices instead? Please put your comments on the web site to start a discussion. We need discussion to show the people in Sacramento where Party activists stand on this issue. Thanks for your help

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “tom/tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)