HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/10/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

QUOTE of the Week:

What do the national political writers think of the California Republican Party? From Politico:

“In a September speech designed to bolster the resolve of the sick man of American politics, California’s sad-sack Republican Party, Parscale laid out a vision that transcended the notion of swing states, political maps and demographic trends.”

Like an addict, you can not recover until you admit you have a problem.

The Big Story

From the Secretary of State: https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/ror/60day-presprim-2020/historical-reg-stats.pdf

TRENDS Since the last 60-Day Report of Registration for a primary in a presidential election year (April 8, 2016):•

The total voter registration in the state increased from 17,268,833 to 20,428,270.•

The percentage of eligible Californians who are registered to vote increased from 70.1% to 81.0%. •

The percentage of voters who have no party preference increased from 23.9% to 25.9%. •

The percentage of voters registered with a qualified political party decreased from 75.6% to 73.0%. •

The percentage of voters registered with the Democratic Party increased from 43.7% to 44.6%. •

The percentage of voters registered with the Republican Party decreased from 27.5% to 23.7%

(this is what happens when the California Republican Party does not have a voter registration program since March 2013- except for one month, Sept. 2019—and then they appeared to only register approximately 400 voters as GOP) Note that with 10% MORE people registering to vote, we LOST 4% of registration. We need to get back to basics

Then you have this, from the Secretary of State:

Current Count of Pre-Registered Voters1

Total163,407

Democratic 64,207 39.3%

Republican 22,797 14.0%

No Party Preference 62,696 38.4%

Other 13,707 8.4%

Have you heard of the CRP having a program to pre-register young people as voters? LEADERS LEAD

CONTENT

Santa Barbara GOP AGAINST Prop. 13 on March 3 ballot—CRP stills takes no stand Mike Stoker gone from EPA Hard time getting Real Republicans to Run

Santa Barbara Central Committee is officially opposing Prop. 13. They join more than a dozen other committees in opposing this $15 billion “education” bon—with an added $11 billion going to Wall Street for interest. As best as I can tell not a single County Committee Supports Prop. 13. Yet, the State California Republican Party still has not taken a position. And, they do not have a Board meeting till February 13—when many people would have already voted. Oh, as best as I can tell the issue of Prop. 13 is not on the agenda. Mike Stoker is a former Supervisor in Santa Barbara County and political leader. Two years ago, Pres. Trump appointed him to run the San Fran EPA office, with 600 people.

The controversial head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s San Francisco headquarters, Mike Stoker, was abruptly dismissed without explanation Wednesday after less than two years on the job.

3. Santa Barbara is a great example of the problems of the Republican Party. In the 3rd Supervisorial District Bruce Porter is a candidate. Until two years ago, he was a member of the Santa Barbara REPUBLICAN Central Committee. Today he is running as an NPP.

Then you have the 19th State Senate District. The GOP candidate is Gary Michaels. But, prior to running for the Senate he was registered, long time as a GOP’er—then changed his registration. Then just before filing ended, he again changed his registration back to GOP—though he intended to run as a NPP person. Finally, you have a great candidate for Assembly, Charles Cole. Dedicated, energized, working hard, articulate—he cam up with a great phrase, “The Left is trying to criminalize Liberty.” Yet when asked about help from Sacramento, he admitted he has received none. Oh, he is 22 years old..wiser than most in Sacramento.

The really good news is that radio talk show host/community advocate for business, labor and agriculture, Andy Caldwell is running for Congress. Well know all over the District, raised more than $400,000 and a districtwide organization already in place, he is a serious candidate that has a real chance of winning in November. His campaign could revitalized and energize the GOP on the Central Coast. For years he has fought for lower taxes and more employment opportunities. Caldwell has fought for honest, transparent government in the land of the Progressives. (Full disclosure: I am on his radio show every Tuesday)

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)