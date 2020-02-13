HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/14/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

How do those in power finance staying in power? The Ventura County Republican Central Committee is a great example. Led by Mike Osborn they did a Texas two step. At the last committee meeting his slate of candidates endorsed themselves for election/re-election. Should a Committee be allowed to endorse themselves? Conflict of Interest? Abuse of power?

Not enough. At a previous meeting a member BEGGED those present to give a donation (one person present, running for Central Committee was so moved that he donated $500 on the spot—not knowing his money was going to be used to defeat him!)—that night—“we have to be prepared for the November election” those present were told. Lots of money was collected. How was it spent? Osborn then used the money raised—from that night and membership dues to send mailers to Republican voters—paid for by “Membership Communication.” Instead of using the money to register voters, help our candidates, County Committee “endorsed” candidates got a mailer.

How do we KNOW this was a Mike Osborn mailer? The mailer and the flyer had Mike’s picture on it telling voters these were the people to vote for.

Now you know why people have little respect or trust for GOP leadership (Mike is on the CRP Board). Is it the role of a Central Committee to use its name and money, not to elect Republicans or defeat Democrats, but to continue its ownership of the Party?

LEGAL? Yes. Ethical, Moral—you decide. Should the candidates using donated money give the money back? Absolutely

Spending my Parties on candidates

2. ballot out/Ballots in—the numbers

The political parties have started spending money. From the Nooner:

PARTY POWER: Both parties yesterday reported spending in the targeted races. Watching this spending gives you an idea (as if it wasn’t clear) where the games are being played. While most will be general election fights, propping up candidates in March is key strategically. (*=incumbent)

BALLOT UPDATE (COURTESY PDI):

Ballots mailed: 15,809,409

Ballots returned: 191,843

Small price to pay for breaking the law: “Young immigrants face fee increase for DACA renewal,” by CalMatters’ Jacqueline Garcia: “Currently the cost of the biennial renewals is $495. But the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has proposed increasing the fee to $765, a 55 percent hike.” Does not start to pay for the free education, health care, welfare benefits, being allowed to violate the law.

