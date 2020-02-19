By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/20/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

1 The Los Angeles Central Committee consists of Assembly District Caucuses. Sadly, there are five districts in which NO ONE is running for Central Committee. That is how bad the situation is in L.A. Of course it takes leadership, projects, candidates and promotion to get people involved. We will keep a watch on this. Oh, I understand that Tehema County is the only County without anyone running for Central Committee. Two years ago I believe it was eight counties—leadership counts.,

2. As best as can be told no GOP County Committee has taken a position in favor of Prop. 13 on the March ballot. We are still waiting for the California Republican Party to take a position. But in an email we received the following:

“Last night the Republican Party of Orange County Central Committee voted unanimously to pass a resolution opposing Proposition 13.



Let’s set the record straight on what Proposition 13, the School and College Facilities Bond, on your March Primary ballot. Most of you have received a slate mail piece suggesting the Republican Party supported Proposition 13 – do not believe it.



Here are the facts on Proposition 13:

Republican Party of Orange County is strongly opposed to new school bonds as they place an undue burden on taxpayers without the guarantee of improved schools

the School and College Facilities Bond Proposition 13 would cost taxpayers $15 billion plus interest, with an estimated total cost of $26 billion over the next three decades, potentially paid for by statewide property tax increases

a provision within the proposed bond measure would allow School Districts to double their bonded indebtedness and lower the vote threshold for local bonds – making property tax increases a near certainty

the ballot designation of “Proposition 13” has caused confusion among California’s electorate while paving the way for property tax increases that the original Proposition 13 has protected California residents against

the School and College Facilities Bond Proposition 13 has received major funding from the California Teachers Association and the California Democratic Party

3. Another 80 jobs lost: Uber shuts downtown LA office, laying off about 80

LA Times’s JOHANA BHUIYAN: “Uber has closed a customer support office in downtown Los Angeles, laying off about 80 employees, The Times has learned.”

“Without advance notice, staffers were informed Thursday their jobs would be shifted to a large customer support office the company maintains in Manila, according to sources who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing severance.”

“In a recording The Times obtained, Uber manager Ruffin Chevaleau acknowledged that the meeting was called on short notice before delivering the news.”

4. Status of voting as of 2/19/20—From the Nooner:

BALLOT UPDATE (COURTESY PDI):

Ballots mailed: 16,023,962

Ballots returned: 1,152,061 (7.2%)

Of all mail-in ballots distributed, they have been returned as Dem. 6%, Ind. 5%. Rep. 12%.

In raw numbers: Democrats: 439,590

NPP/Other: 243,362

Republicans: 469,109

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)