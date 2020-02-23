By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/17/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

Here’s where the parties stand on net cash on hand with the period closing February 15:

California Democratic Party: $12,163,430

California Republican Party: $2,104,212

The Big Story

The Trump people worked hard to get the vote out in the New Hampshire and Iowa elections. In both cases the GOP also had a primary or caucus. Nevada, did not have a GOP primary. But, California is having a GOP primary. For several weeks the California Political News and Views, along with several Republican County Committee have been promoting a GOP turnout for the March 3 primary.

Finally, with nine days left before the election the California Republican Party is issuing a statement that Republicans should vote. This came in an email to me Sunday afternoon:

In less than two weeks, California will have one of the most critical primary elections in history.



Republican voters have to opportunity to show the California Democrats that WE WANT CHANGE.



WE’RE CALLING ON ALL GOP VOTERS TO VOTE IN THE MARCH 3RD ELECTION

Problem is, this is going to the “saved”—people already on the CRP email list. My guess those on the list have a 99% voting record. Looking forward to seeing the CRP program to get those who seldom vote, getting them to the polls. Oh, so far 724,000 Republicans have voted (18% of those mailed)—before the CRP started an effort to promote voting.

1 So called bail reform is actually the criminal protection act. Everywhere it is tried, it fails the citizens. The November ballot will have a referendum to repeal the California version of this promote criminals act.

Bail Reform in Chicago Appears to Have Increased Crime A reanalysis of data from the Cook County courts suggests that as more defendants were released before trial, more crimes resulted. By Paul Cassell

2. Joe Collins the LAGOP and CRP candidate for Congress against Maxine Waters in a 2018 lawsuit against the County of San Diego claimed he could not be sued by them since he was a

““sovereign citizen”. As such how can he run for Congress as an American citizen? He denounced his American citizenship in the lawsuit.

3. BALLOT UPDATE (COURTESY PDI): as of 2/22/20

Ballots mailed: 16,101,316

Ballots returned: 1,838,066 (11.4% of mailed)

Democrats: 732,296 (10% of mailed)

NPP/Other: 381,409 (8%)

Republicans: 724,361 (18%) Interesting tidbit. Are the Democrats trying to take over the California GOP? In the 11 th CD the only Republican running is Nisha Sharma—who from 2010-19 was a registered Democrat. This is in contra Costa county against DeSauliner You can’t make this stuff up—nor can you make a joke out of it—Imagine a high school drop out gets a snail named after her!! Newly discovered species of snail named after

teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg USA Today, by Doyle Rice Original Article



Posted by NorthernDog — 2/22/2020 8:28:00 AM Post Reply

A newly discovered species of snail has been named after teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg, scientists announced in a new study published Thursday. The critter, which was discovered in Brunei on the island of Borneo, now has the scientific name Craspedotropis gretathunbergae

