HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/28/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

You are receiving numerous requests for donations, using the name of President Trump. Lots of grifters out there trying to raise money using his name or policies—but the money DOES NOT go to the real Trump for the President campaign. How do you tell a real request for money from those just using his name for their own goals?

Look at the bottom of the email or look at a statement on a mail piece. If it says “NOT AUTHORIZED BY ANY CANDIDATE OR CANDIDATE COMMITTEE”, that means the Trump campaign will never see the money. How it will be used? No guess. Support Trump, donate to his campaign not those using his name.

Ballot Watch Socialist GOP Mayor Kevin Faulconer taking over San Diego GOP? San Fran start ups dying..precursor to collapse of city? Kern County Elections management in chaos Swalwell uses virus to show he is immature. Katie Hill writes book about her corruption—a sex book, with pictures would sell better.

1 Ballot Watch. If you want to see on a daily basis voter response to absentee ballots go here for PDI. It shows number of votes turned in, ethnicity and age of voters that have turned in their ballots by mail https://tableau.the-pdi.com/t/CampaignTools/views/2020PrimaryBaseAVTrackerAWWIP/2020PrimaryElectionTrackerpg1?%3AisGuestRedirectFromVizportal=y&%3Aembed=y

2. The Socialist Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer is trying to take over the San Diego Republican Central Committee? How? Looks like he spent about $20,000 to send out mailers to elect staffers and friends to the County Committee. Looks like he is serious about running for Governor—needs to control his own County.

3. Notes SFist:

The poster child of the fall is probably the billion-dollar bust of WeWork…and we told you last week that cash-bleeding delivery services DoorDash, Postmates, and UberEats have all discussed mergers. The Times reminds us there have been significant recent layoffs at 23andMe, Quora and Mozilla, plus a few of those robot companies we love to hate like robot barista startup Cafe X and robot pizza purveyors Zume, which has ceased delivery after burning through more than $400 million in investments….

4. On election night we need to watch the returns from Kern County—with a few days before the election, top management is gone—with no explanation. One week before Election Day, Kern Co. loses its election chief: As elections officials in Kings County and Fresno County grapple with irregularities in issuing ballots, Kern County has a problem that likely trumps them both.



In an odd shakeup, the chief of the County Clerk’s election division left the department one week before the March Primary.



The move follows a round of retirements at the elections agency the end of 2019.

5. High school MEAN BOY Swalwell, shows he is still in High School.

TWEET OF THE DAY: Rep. Eric Swalwell @RepSwalwell: “Mr. President, believe it or not, when it comes to the #coronavirus we really, REALLY want you to succeed. So don’t screw it up.”

Who cares what this hormone driven Katie Hill has to say. She could sell more books by discussing her sex life and how to abuse others with power and money. Sex sells—corrupt politicians do not. From Politico

‘SHE WILL RISE’ — “Former California Rep. Katie Hill to publish memoir,” by Axios’ Fadel Allassan: “The book, titled ‘She Will Rise,’ will expand on Hill’s message from her final floor speech in the House, in which she decried revenge porn and the “double standard” that men and women face surrounding sexual behavior.”

