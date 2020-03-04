By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/5/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

$$$$$

Pay for Political Party Chairs

Sen. Jim Brulte, rate of $180,000 per year former Assemblyman, State Senator

Democrat Chair Rusty Hicks $127.500 a year Former L:abor union leader

Jessica Patterson, $250,000 per year Founder of California Trailblazers, political staffer

The Big Story

FlashReport headline: LAT $: The leader of state GOP has a strategy for success: Never mention Trump

California Republican party Chair is NOT a Never Trumper. No, she is a “Who is Trump?” Remember the California Republican Party nor its Board of Directors have endorsed Trump for re-election. Yet, they are begging for people to volunteer for Trump. So, the question is simple. If the Chair does not mention Trump and the Chairs’ leadership is not to endorse Trump, where are Trump Republicans to go? If you REALLY want to work for President Trump where do you go. Oh, the Chair was the leader of the selection committee for the “Trump” California delegation. I would hope the delegation will speak out in support of President Trump.

From the Los Angeles Times, 3/2/20:

“SACRAMENTO —

If the leader of the California Republican Party had her way, GOP candidates in this state would never mention President Trump’s name.”

“As the full-time CRP chairwoman, Patterson is paid $250,000 annually — almost twice the $127,500 salary California Democrats pay their state chairman, Rusty Hicks.”

This is from the Los Angeles Times.

CONTENT

CRP Refuses to repeal endorsement for Congress of former Green party candidate for President Voters say NO to tax increases and corrupt bonds

1 Confused? The California Republican Party endorsed for Congress Joe Collins. Who? He is the person that less than 18 months ago was running for President against Trump—on the Green Party ticket. Then he filed to run for President as a Republican, against Trump. In 2018 he sued the County of San Diego, saying they can not sue him—as a deadbeat Dad—because he is NOT an American citizen, he is a sovereign citizen. The CRP Board knew this BUT STILL ENDORSED HIM. They have been asked to repeal the endorsement, but refused. Now you have the case of JoAnne Wright, the GOP candidate against Democrat Jimmy Gomez for Congress. In this case they acted immediately upon finding the crazy statement of Wright.

TWITTER BLOWOUT: The California Republican Party this weekend distanced itself from Joanne Wright, its endorsed candidate seeking the CA-34 House seat, after she tweeted the conspiracy theory that “the coronavirus was man-made. Bill Gates is one financiers of the Wujan lab where it was being developed.” Party officials immediately rejected the tweet publicly, and said chair Jessica Millan Patterson will review the process that lead to her endorsement with party board members.

2. Even if the city goes bankrupt, the voters say NO to more taxes. “Lemon Grove is in trouble: Voters decisively rejected a sales tax increase city leaders said was vital for keeping the city an independent municipality (and to keep it from dipping dangerously into reserves).”

Moorpark voters said NO to a school bond—the School district REFUSED to admit to the $83 million interest charges on the $96 million bond.

Of course the $26 billion statewide education bond (actually meant to help developers)–$15 billion for “schools”, $11 billion for Wall Street. It got killed. No problem. It will be back on the November ballot. Maybe then the Republican Party in California will oppose it.

San Diego not happy with tax increases/bonds: Voters seem to have turned against school construction bonds. They rejected borrowings – and related tax hikes – put forward by school districts in Chula Vista, Lakeside and Escondido. They also thwarted Poway Unified School District’s return to the bond market even after the district made desperate pleas to voters to pass the bond. The statewide school construction bond Proposition 13 also went down in defeat.

Measure L, the Cajon Valley School District bond that would raise property taxes by $26 per $100,000 of property owned also lost.

From OC Political:

· Most (Maybe All) Nine School Bonds Fail

In most elections, most school bonds pass, but this election, the voters were particularly unfriendly to the school bonds, with a majority voting against the Brea-Olinda Unified School District’s Measure G, Capistrano Unified School District’s Measures H and I, Fullerton Elementary School District’s Measure J, Fullerton Joint Union High School District’s Measure K, and Saddleback Valley Unified School District’s Measure M.

Anaheim Union High School District’s Measure B and Rancho Santiago Community College District’s Measure L had a majority backing them, but both are unlikely to reach the necessary 55% margin to pass (both are below 52%). Tustin Unified School District’s Measure N is at 52.61% and still has a chance to get to 55% since the remaining ballots are expected to be disproportionately Democratic ballots since the competitive Democratic presidential primary caused those voters to cast later ballots.

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Measure J — a 35-year half-cent sales tax to raise money for local roads, buses, rail, ferries and other transportation improvement projects in Contra Costa County — appears to have fallen far short of the wo-thirds approval needed to pass, according to initial results.

The measure had gotten 48.1 percent approval on mail-in ballots, and 51.9 percent disapproval.

Voters were upset that they already have passed bonds to assist BART and public transportation and were now paying

more taxes at the pump to allegedly fix potholes. In addition the same taxpayers have to pay for a previous 1/2 cent transportation tax they passed 12 years ago for another 15 years. This previous Measure J has run out of funds and is essentially dead money.

LEADERS LEAD

