HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/11/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Curious. It seems the California Republican Party, by convention nor Board vote, has endorsed President Trump for re-election. This was confirmed to me, in writing by a VERY significant member of the CRP Board. Yet, the CRP Voters Guide lists President Trump as endorsed. Looks like the powers that be are nervous answering why they have not endorsed the President. The L.A. Times story where the Chair, Jessica Patterson, tells Times journalist George Skelton she advises GOP candidates not to mention Trump, has caused a lot of questions. So, somehow, without a vote of any sort, the voter guide lists the President as “endorsed”. Hope they make that official at their next Board meeting. This is not a precedent you want—even if it the right thing to do.

Leaving the GOP and running for office a lose Omar Navarro 63 vote behind in Congressional race against Joe Collins Volunteers for Trump meeting/training session March 29 Santa Ana

Los Angeles last year elected a Republican to the City Council. Today, there are NO Republicans on the city council. John Lee used the workers and assets of the Republican Party to get elected to the City Council from the San Fernando Valley. Then VERY quietly, he denounced the Los Angles Republican part as a do nothing organization, his words, “worthless”. And, he re-registered as an NPP>

This is no different than Johnny Khammis in San Jose. The County Party did a great deal to elect him to the San Jose City Council. Then in 2018 he held a press conference, denounced the Party that got him elected and denounced President Trump. Oh, he then turned around and decided to run for the State Senate, with Sacramento GOP folks trying to clear the field so no Republican could run. That did not work out. Khammis had no credibility with Republicans in the district and the Trump people would never vote for him. The Democrats would not trust him—he was a Republican. In fact about 18 months ago I had a private meeting with him and told him he could not win, due to the factors mentions above. The good news is that he lost, badly.

2. From the Nooner: (as of 5:00pm, 3/10/20—Oma Navarro os only 63 votes behind Collins) CA43 (Inglewood): Of course, Rep. Maxine Waters (D) will coast to re-election in November, but the suspense is whether a man in jail when ballots were sent out, on Election Day, and likely in jail until after the ballots are counted will be on the ballot as #2. Grifter extraordinaire and San Francisco County jail inmate Omar Navarro (R) currently leads Joe E. Collins III (R) by 21 votes. I kind of feel bad for Joe. If you lose to a guy in jail…

No foolin’, Omar’s next court date is April 1. He faces 11 counts relating to stalking, violating a domestic violence restraining order, criminal threats, etc. (You can see them by searching for him here, but they don’t provide direct links.) “

After raising and spending over $700,000, Collins could lose to someone that did not campaign and has been in jail, in San Fran, since December 13. Collins even had the endorsement of the California Republican Party, though 18 months ago he was a candidate from President on the Green Party ticket. And, in 2018 sued San Diego County, saying they could not sue him because he is NOT an American citizen, he is a sovereign citizen (Thought you had to be an American citizen to run for Congress).

The Trump campaign in California is moving forward. With no connection or support of the California Republican Party, the first major meeting and training session for Orange County volunteers will be held on March 29. Want to work for President Trump and the GOP nominees in Orange County—this is the place to be.

Santa Ana Elks Lodge 794

1751 S. Lyons St., Santa Ana

1-4:00pm

