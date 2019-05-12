By

Heard on the TOM/TOMS by Stephen Frank, 5/13/19

Always amazing to see a few consultants take up important races. Targeted Victory, is involved in the congressional campaigns of Michele Steel, Young Kim AND Lisa Sparks 45CD—How? The press releases announcing their candidacy all had the same press contact person—Sam Oh—using his “Targeted Victory” email for response. . As you know the Sacramento Democrats are passing a bill to disallow President Trump on the 2020 ballot unless he makes public his tax forms. OI have said before that Democrats are bigots and were the founders of the KKK. Now the Sacramento Democrats are acting like the State of Mississippi in 1860—NOT allowing a Republican on the ballot. Mississippi Democrats stopped Lincoln from running for President in 1860 and California Democrats want to stop Trump from being on the ballot in 2020. Here is the documentation:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1860_United_States_presidential_election_in_Mississippi

3. On May 21, from 1-3pm, there will be a protest at the Capitol in Sacramento, demanding that California Democrats stop acting like pre-Civil War Mississippi Democrats. While the Republican groups have not promoted this rally to support President Trump, individual citizens got a permit and will protest this Soviet Union/Cuban/Mississippi like abuse of power. This is not just about Trump—it is about using any excuse, with a totalitarian majority, to stop your opponents from running for office. I urge all of my readers to attend if possible. Want free elections? Attend the rally.





4. Interested in victory in 2020. The Conservative Conference is being held July 19-20 in Fresno. Unlike “conventions” this is a working conference, training, educating, strategy and goals. To get more information and to register go to this web site:

Californiaconservativeconference.com

5. Vet candidates for office VERY carefully. I will use a candidate for Congress in the 10th District (the former Denham seat) as a prime example. This candidate is Charles Dossett

A. Why did you become a member of the California Republican Party?” In an interview with him on Saturday 5/11/19 his response, “Because my opponent, Ted Howze, was a delegate.

B. When did you for the first time, register as a Republican” “A couple of months before the CRP convention.

C. What is your position on citizenship for illegal aliens? “If they don’t break any laws, we need them as workers, so they should be made citizens. See his website.

D. What is your position on the “Life” issue? “I am pro-life and would defund Planned Parenthood.”

E. Did you vote for Trump in 2016—though you were registered as a Decline to State? “I voted for Trump in 2016 and intend to vote for him in 2020.”

F. His campaign slogan is “NEW WAY FORWARD”. Yes, he was one of the 80 people to attend the “New Way California” event on March 5 in Sacramento, with anti-Trumpers, Chad Mayes, Kristin Olsen, Arnold Schwarzenegger and former Ohio Gov. Kasich as speakers. “Forward”. There is a ideologically poriented Big Government group called “California Forward” (www.cafwd.org) You can see the leadership here: http://www.cafwd.org/pages/our-leadership

Be careful. Find out about a candidate before you endorse, work hard and promote them. Do not become embarrassed by your candidate. This Charles Dossett is a great example of what you need to know, first.

6. The California Political News and Views did a story last week telling our readers that the San Francisco Republican Party passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Angelia Alioto from the San Fran Democrat Party—she had used the “N” word and at first refused to apologize—then she gave a half hearted insincere apology. Now she is threatening to sue the San Fran GOP! This is not a joke, she used Facebook to announce a demand they take back the demand for her to resign and to issue a real apology.

In Facebook she wrote the following:

