HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/25/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court just announced a suspension of all trials in California for 60 days.

Maryland is now the fifth state to move its primaries, joining Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio. Add to that Arkansas, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

On March 15 the Sacramento Bee had an editorial demanding the California Republican Assembly cancel its late March State Convention—and they did. .

Politico reports that the Democrat National Convention might be changed, postponed: “DNC insists its convention is on — but many Democrats aren’t buying it

“It is full speed ahead until a staffer yells ‘Iceberg,’” said one committee member who believes that time is likely coming.

“VIA THE MERCURY NEWS’ CASEY TOLAN — “Social distancing measures could last two or three months, Newsom warns“

Canada and Australia announced they will NOT participate in the July Olympics to be held in Japan. Then the Olympic Committee announced the Games will be postponed till 2021.

LAUSD is closed through the month of May.

The California Republican Party has a convention scheduled for May 1-3 at a hotel in Los Angeles. Last week the Board sent out a survey of delegates—did they want to hold the convention, would you attend, postpone or cancel the convention. One problem with cancelling the convention is that positions on November ballot measures can not be taken by the delegates. Instead, the Executive Committee could take a position (Note the California Republican Party did not take a position—or even discuss—Prop. 13, the March ballot $26 billion education bond—which was defeated by the voters by almost 600,000 votes. Nor did the September convention nor the Board of Directors ever take a vote to endorse President Trump for re-election (yet somehow the GOP voter guide showed Trump as being endorsed—but no one knows who voted for that or when that decision was made).

Reminder—a majority of the Executive Committee of the California Republican Party is appointed by one person—as opposed to almost 1400 delegates making the choice of positions

LEADERS LEAD—it is time for the California Republican Party Board to act. They know the right thing to do. As of 9:00pm, 3/24/20, still no decision.

Mike Madrid exposes his racism,–a bigot Democrat Scott Weiner housing policies kill people in New York City—125 dead, so far. San Diego Democrat Congresswoman sold stock in travel companies AFTER private briefing about the virus

Mike Madrid is an outright racist. This former GOP strategist, now Trump hater as a profession had this tweet:

BONUS TOTD: Mike Madrid @madrid_mike: “Things have gotten so bad Trump is prohibiting white people from coming to America.”

At least he made his racial views official.

2. As of this writing (3/24/20), the State of New York has over 25,000 confirmed virus cases—California has just over 2,000.

This is what happens when you have Scott Weiner type high density living—people die of disease and shelter in place can not protect them. Stackem and packem housing policy, little apartments with lots of people is a recipe for disaster—now the people of New York are paying the ultimate price—will California follow up with the death warrants issued by Democrat State Senator Weiner?

NYC’s coronavirus death toll reaches triple digits New York City’s coronavirus death toll soared into the triple digits Monday night, with 125 people dying from the illness, city officials said.

Expect the San Diego GOP to say something about this: Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA 53) “and her husband sold stocks related to travel and tourism less than two weeks after members of the House of Representatives received a closed-door briefing on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.” One stock Davis sold: the “Miami-based cruise line giant, Royal Caribbean Cruises.” (McClatchy)

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)