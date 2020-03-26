By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/27/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

The Big Story

There is a saying among those involved in running campaigns:

Campaigns are LOST, not won.

For instance the big “win” for the GOP can be found in the 38th Assembly District, where two Republicans will be in the runoff in November. This happened, not because either candidate were well known, well financed or had an issue that won the day. Instead the Democrats ran too many good candidates and divided the vote—hence a GOP runoff.

In the 38th AD, the Democrats allowed special interests to promote a sexual harasser, Steve Fox, to get him into the runoffs—a guaranteed loser, against, against Tom Lackey.

In the Central Valley David Valedao looks like a winner to take back the seat he lost in 2018—not on the issues or good campaigning, but that the incumbent has tax liens, lied about them and lots of lawsuits.

In Orange County the California Republican Party endorsed incumbent Assemblyman Tyler Diep—and he came in third.

There was one measure on the statewide ballot, Prop. 13 a $26 billion education bond (principal plus interest)—the measure failed by about 600,000. Yet that California Republican party never even took a vote, either at convention or at the Board of Directors, to oppose it. Without a vote, the GOP was “neutral”—while the people of California opposed it.

On March 23 the California Republican Party sent out a fund raising letter that started with these words:

“The March 3rd Primary was a huge success for our party. But the battle for the primary is far from over..”

Saying something and asking for money doesn’t make it so.

At the same time the Party was declaring a big “success”, they failed to note that based on the results of the March 3 Primary, nine of twenty Senate seats up for election will not have a Republican on the November ballot, 19 of 80 Assembly seats (half of the needed majority) will not have a GOP’er on the ballot and 8 congressional seats on the ballot will not have a Republican on the ballot.

This is a huge success? Hate to see what they consider a failure.

CONTENT

California Republican Party decision about May 1-3 convention may have been made by Democrat Eric Garcetti Price of gas, Texas vs. California. Democrats use Michelle Obama for voter registration drive—California Republican Party silent since March, 2013

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti repeated his warning that residents will likely need to stay home until at least May, and L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer pleaded with Angelenos: “We need everyone to do their part, all of the time.” This looks like the Mayor of Los angeles has cancelled the Repulbican Party convention. More than a week ago the CRP sent out a survey, asking delegates if they thought the convention should be held, postponed or cancelled. Instead of the Board of Directors making that important decision or listening to the results of the survey—they sent it out a second time. As of this writing the delegates are still waiting for the leaders of the CRP to make the inevitable announcement. Spoke with former CRP Chair Mike Schroeder on Wednesday. He informed me that the cost of gas in Dallas, Texas that morning was $1.61 for unleaded. In Simi Valley it was $3.19. Literally th cost of gas in California is DOUBLE that of Texas. That is a $1.60 a gallon tax on the people of California—no wonder folks are fleeing the State—if they can afford the gas. Democrats NEVER stop registering voters. The California Republican Party has not registered voters since March, 2013—except for the month of September, 2019—and then, in the whole State got approximately 400 new registrations. Want to register to vote, here is the Democrat/Obama effort: https://www.whenweallvote.org/

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)