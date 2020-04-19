By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/20/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

The Big Story

Guv Newsom has issued his “guidelines” for the opening of California—over a period of time. When opened, we will live an entirely different and less free life. Unemployment will stay high, taxes will go up, government, incrementally, will take over closed down businesses. But living will be changed as well.

This is a YouTube from a resident of Taiwan that shows life, under the rules the Newsom wants to enforce. Look at what is going to happen to the children, the restaurants an general living. The next major health crisis facing our nation will be depression, mental illness, higher incidents of drug use and alcoholism—that is now a reality of the killing of the economy, education and making people fearful of their neighbor.

See the Newsom plan in action, in Taiwan:

Please pass it on to your friends and family—they need to get mentally prepared for living in the near future.

CONTENT

Congressman Tom McClintock questions extent of “crisis” Elect Mike Garcia in Special Election (25thCD) on May 12, Melissa Melendez for State Senate (28thSD) on May 12 More outrageous scare tactics from Newsom—believe California will have 840,000 deaths (not a typo)

Was the Wuhan Virus a health crisis, or was the health crisis an effort to create an economic crisis. Congressman Tom McClintock is questioning the interpretations of the facts.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: — “Did our government plunge our nation into an economic depression over a virus that turns out to be no more virulent than a bad flu season? … Predictions of millions of deaths in the U.S. have already proven to be grossly exaggerated.” Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on KMJNow radio Thursday. (From Politico)

Evwn in these difficult times, there are still important elects going on. On Mayb 12 there is a Special election for Congress in the 25rth district and for State Senate in the 28th district. Though we are not walking precincts, we can still have GOTV phone calls. Please contact these campaigns and they will put you to work. Instead of being forced to watch Seinfeld re-runs you can be productive at home—to elect conservatives to protect our rights. Please go to these web sites and sign up to help:

Mike Garcia for Congress, 25th CD: www.electmikegarcia.com

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez for State Senate 28th SD: melendezforca.com

Remember when the experts told the President America would have 2.2 million deaths? That was enough for our elected officials to close down society, our economy and great a Depression. L.A. County has about a 45% unemployment rate. Now the same folks are claiming, that while California currently has about 1,000 deaths, we could expect a total of 840,000—not a typo. By making these predictions “experts” are making us afraid of our neighbors and friends, co-workers and going out in public. The goal: kill the economy and transform the U.S. into a socialist State. Sadly, we are on the way to that every day.

From Politico: “HERD MENTALITY — “Gov. Newsom says things will be normal when we have ‘herd immunity.’ Here’s why that’s scary,” by The Mercury News’ Lisa M. Krieger: “Based on current estimates, about 5 percent of infected people — or roughly 1.4 million Californians — would get severely ill. Of these, 840,000 could die, although there’s hope of holding that number down.”

LEADERS LEAD

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/20/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

The Big Story

Guv Newsom has issued his “guidelines” for the opening of California—over a period of time. When opened, we will live an entirely different and less free life. Unemployment will stay high, taxes will go up, government, incrementally, will take over closed down businesses. But living will be changed as well.

This is a YouTube from a resident of Taiwan that shows life, under the rules the Newsom wants to enforce. Look at what is going to happen to the children, the restaurants an general living. The next major health crisis facing our nation will be depression, mental illness, higher incidents of drug use and alcoholism—that is now a reality of the killing of the economy, education and making people fearful of their neighbor.

See the Newsom plan in action, in Taiwan:

Please pass it on to your friends and family—they need to get mentally prepared for living in the near future.

CONTENT

Congressman Tom McClintock questions extent of “crisis” Elect Mike Garcia in Special Election (25thCD) on May 12, Melissa Melendez for State Senate (28thSD) on May 12 More outrageous scare tactics from Newsom—believe California will have 840,000 deaths (not a typo)

Was the Wuhan Virus a health crisis, or was the health crisis an effort to create an economic crisis. Congressman Tom McClintock is questioning the interpretations of the facts.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: — “Did our government plunge our nation into an economic depression over a virus that turns out to be no more virulent than a bad flu season? … Predictions of millions of deaths in the U.S. have already proven to be grossly exaggerated.” Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on KMJNow radio Thursday. (From Politico)

Evwn in these difficult times, there are still important elects going on. On Mayb 12 there is a Special election for Congress in the 25rth district and for State Senate in the 28th district. Though we are not walking precincts, we can still have GOTV phone calls. Please contact these campaigns and they will put you to work. Instead of being forced to watch Seinfeld re-runs you can be productive at home—to elect conservatives to protect our rights. Please go to these web sites and sign up to help:

Mike Garcia for Congress, 25th CD: www.electmikegarcia.com

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez for State Senate 28th SD: melendezforca.com

Remember when the experts told the President America would have 2.2 million deaths? That was enough for our elected officials to close down society, our economy and great a Depression. L.A. County has about a 45% unemployment rate. Now the same folks are claiming, that while California currently has about 1,000 deaths, we could expect a total of 840,000—not a typo. By making these predictions “experts” are making us afraid of our neighbors and friends, co-workers and going out in public. The goal: kill the economy and transform the U.S. into a socialist State. Sadly, we are on the way to that every day.

From Politico: “HERD MENTALITY — “Gov. Newsom says things will be normal when we have ‘herd immunity.’ Here’s why that’s scary,” by The Mercury News’ Lisa M. Krieger: “Based on current estimates, about 5 percent of infected people — or roughly 1.4 million Californians — would get severely ill. Of these, 840,000 could die, although there’s hope of holding that number down.”

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)