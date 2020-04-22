By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/23/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

The Big Story

The May 12 Special Election for Congress in the 25thCD and State Senate in the 28th SD, by order of the Governor, will be by all mail ballots. There is an argument whether all mail elections help or hurt the Republicans. Here is a clue: Wisconsin. They just held a Special Election where all voters got ballots by mail—but could vote at a polling place. How did that work out?

In Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court race, “[t]he liberal jurist, Jill Karofsky, performed 10 percentage points better than her conservative opponent in votes cast by mail than she did in votes cast at Election Day polling places, a gap that powered a surprising 11-point victory over all in a state both parties view as crucial to winning November’s presidential election.” ( New York Times )

Yet PPIC did a California study, from Scott Lays “The Nooner”—“ VOTE-BY-MAIL: For PPIC, researcher Eric McGhee asks, if California uses all-mail ballots statewide in November because of COVID-19, whether it would benefit one political party as some assume. He answers no.”

Maybe PPIC should not use a model, but use a real election and its results prior to making a definitive answer to such an important question.

In other words, for whatever reason, mail ballots will harm the GOP—our candidates will have to have a major lead before election day in order to win. Time to volunteer for Mike Garcia for Congress and Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez for State Senate.

CONTENT

Forget Job Killer Newsom, SLO begins to open businesses Wuhan Virus saves One Billion for California taxpayers—no expended free health care for illegal aliens Help elect Mike Garcia to Congress, Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez to State Senate Melendez opposes Google/Facebook tracing/tracking us Why isn’t Greg Raths (45CD) a “young Gun? San Luis Obispo County allows some businesses to reopen

Posted: 20 Apr 2020 06:44 PM PDT

\San Luis Obispo County is now allowing several types of businesses to reopen, including pet grooming, construction, recreational fishing, and elective surgery centers. In addition, the county planning department will resume processing permit applications. The community has successfully flattened the coronavirus curve, and lessened the number of people hospitalized with the virus. In addition, the […]

Guess Newsom does not have one billion to help illegal aliens stay in California. From Politico:

BUENOS DIAS, good Wednesday morning. Newsom has said that a previously planned expansion of Medi-Cal to undocumented seniors is unlikely to happen this year, given dire budget constraints, but legislators are still pushing: Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, Assemblyman David Chiu and Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula are making their case today on a call with advocates.

Even in these difficult times, there are still important elects going on. On March 12 there is a Special election for Congress in the 25rth district and for State Senate in the 28th district. Though we are not walking precincts, we can still have GOTV phone calls. Please contact these campaigns and they will put you to work. Instead of being forced to watch Seinfeld re-runs you can be productive at home—to elect conservatives to protect our rights. Please go to these web sites and sign up to help:

Mike Garcia for Congress, 25th CD: www.electmikegarcia.com

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez for State Senate 28th SD: melendezforca.com

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez @AsmMelendez highlights privacy concerns: “Tech giants like google and Apple want us to let them track and trace us as part of the COVID19 response. NO NO NO A THOUSAND TIMES NO. MM”

“Tech giants like google and Apple want us to let them track and trace us as part of the COVID19 response. NO NO NO A THOUSAND TIMES NO. MM” In the March primary, Katie Porter, the Elizabeth Warren acolyte who as a UC Irvine law professor promoted BDS and the hate Israel campaign on campus, received just 50.9% of the voter. Even though the Democrats had a massive turnout, she barely got 50% of the vote. The GOP candidate Mission Viejo City Councilman Col. Greg Raths won the nomination over the candidate of the GOP establishment. Why isn’t Raths a “Young Gun” This is a race we can win in November. We need him in Congress.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)