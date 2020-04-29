By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/30/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

The Big Story

California Republican Party Gives up on Ballot Harvesting—Democrats to Continue

Politico ran a story that shows the difference between the Republican Party and the Democrats in California. The Chair of the California Republican Party, Jessica Patterson, announced that Republicans will NOT do ballot harvesting for the May12 Special election to elect Mike Garcia to Congress nor Melissa Melendez for State Senate in the 28SD. The Democrats announced they will continue to do ballot harvesting and even explained how they will do it .

The article stated, “Patterson said the state party’s position is that no campaign should collect ballots, regardless of the party.”

In 2018 the Democrats did the harvesting and the GOP did not. We lost seven congressional seats, five Assembly seats and several State Senate seats.

The CRP followed up its announcement they would not use ballot harvesting, with an email stating they will not do the harvesting—based on “health grounds”. In the Politico article the Dems tell how they do it while staying outside the social distancing of six feet, meeting the requirements of the Governor.

Regardless, two week before an election is not the time to tell your opponents you are refusing to use all your ammunition. But, if that is your policy—why tell the Dems your plan? Just don’t do it.

Late news: On Wednesday the California Republican Party filed suit to stop the ballot harvesting got the May 12 election. It should be noted at the time of filing ballots had been out for 17 days—with just 13 days left for mailing in the ballots. This is a lawsuit that should have been filed PRIOR to the mailing of the ballots. What do you think?

Importantly, After the article in the L.A. Times where the Chair announced she was advising GOP candidates not to mention President Trump, this is another example of private strategy being given to the public and the Democrats. The Times article was also where she disclosed she was paid $250,000 while her Democrat counter part, Rusty Hicks, receives $127,500.

CONTENT

Updated Voter Registration numbers in 25CD (17,000 MORE Dems added and 28SD (12,000 MORE Dems added.– Correction—It was JESSICA Martinez and Ricardo Benitez that are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit to stop the Supreme Leader, Newsom, from giving aid to illegal aliens. Freedom rallies to Open State/Return Constitution Omar Navarro court watch/still in jail 1. You win elections be getting more Republicans to the polls than Democrats. But that starts with voter registration. Here are the numbers for both the 25CD and 28SD. Bottom line: The 25CD has 17,000 MORE Democrats registered than Republicans since October, 2018 and 12,000 MORE Dems than Republican since October 2018 in the 28SD. In my last HOTT column I named the wrong person who was a plaintiff in a lawsuit. Correction—It was JESSICA Martinez and Ricardo Benitez that are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit to stop the Supreme Leader, Newsom, from giving aid to illegal aliens. Santa Maria Freedom Rally, “Reopen California” May 2 11:00 to noon, corner of Betteravia and Bradley, in front of Home Depot.

Also, May 1, 12:00-1:00pm, City of Ventura at 800 Victoria in front of County Buildings

The big one will be May 1 from 12-2:00pm, at the Capitol in Sacramento. Meet at the War Memorial across from the West Steps of the Capitol.

Omar Navarro the candidate that came within 200 votes of winning a nomination to Congress, though in jail since December 12, 2019—against a candidate that wasn’t in jail and raised and spent north of $700,000, is looking forward, I guess, to a court hearing today at 9:00am in San Fran. He is charged with eight felonies and two misdemeanors. Currently he is sheltered in place in a jail in San Bruno, where San Fran sends its long term “visitors:. Get more info here. While the guv is releasing many prisoners and counties thousands of those in jail, Omar is not allowed bail—not even $0 bail. His main crime? He is charged with stalking.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)