By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/30/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

The Big Story

SENATOR ”Beijing” Katie Porter!!!!

Have you noticed that every major national and statewide news media have been playing up “Congresswoman Katie Porter, single Mom”. The articles make her look like a moderate. Yet in Washington she wants to end your choice of health care—she is for China like government medicine. She wants higher taxes on those creating jobs, can not oppose the Chinese government or question their role in the virus outbreak—and continues to support the mouth piece for China, W.H.O.

“This is why we need to continue looking for answers and funding the World Health Organization” Beijing Kate Porter, ,Fox America’s News HQ, April 25th 2020. See interview here.

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6152066489001?fbclid=IwAR0n1m-TShbuJv3wcVakD7GgsVSVb-KU5K3_UcRSeQUXCtvTEd2_kkuA3CE#sp=show-clips

She has been raising millions of dollars. Originally it was thought for her re-election and to help other Democrats. Now, thinking it through the answer is obvious.

We all know that Sen. Dianne Feinstein is NOT going to complete her term. Who will the Supreme Leader, the Regressive Dem Guv Gavin Newsom, appoint. He will appoint Congresswoman Katie Porter. A female, a radical Regressive and from Southern California. It will be the first time since before 1993 someone would represent us in the Senate NOT from San Fran. That would be good for Newsom in his race for President in 2024—a female, a Progressive, someone that media illegitimately portrays as a “moderate”.

Did I mention Porter as a law professor was faculty advisor to an on campus Palestinian group and a BDS group that wanted to end trade and relations with Israel. His appointment of Porter would gain the support of the Jew haters in Congress, AOL and her Squad. Want to end this dream of the Saul Alinsky/totalitarian Democrats? Elect Greg Raths to Congress.

CONTENT

Teachers Want Pay but Little Work Elon Musk calls many American governors Fascist—is he wrong? Freedom rallies to Open State/Return Constitution Socialist San Diego GOP Mayor inching into Green Dream against cars. Sacto to move legislation to make California look like New York—and be as disease prone as NY. CRP lawsuit to stop ballot harvesting for May 12 Special election—update

Teachers unions, the featherbedding champion of mediocre education have decided they do not want to go back to work—but want to continue to received full pay—while 30 million Americans are not allowed to work, and at best get unemployment checks. This is from Politico, “Teachers unions agree that normalcy is far away, by the way — and they’re pushing back on Newsom’s “unrealistic” and “insane” declaration that schools could be back in session this summer, POLITICO’s Mackenzie Mays reports : “The unions say teachers were stunned by Newsom’s suggestion Tuesday that schools could reopen in July in an attempt to help reduce learning gaps caused by the coronavirus and allow parents to return to work in a greater capacity.” From Politico,” QUOTE OF THE DAY: “To say they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom Newsom has lauded for “heroic” efforts to get medical supplies, blasts stay-at-home orders on a grim earnings call with investors per BuzzFeed.” Only in Cuba, China, Russia and other totalitarian nations does the government decide who gets to work and who doesn’t. Glad to see people like Musk recognize the abusive regulations of government, against the needs and freedoms of the people. Santa Maria Freedom Rally, “Reopen California” May 2 11:00 to noon, corner of Betteravia and Bradley, in front of Home Depot.

Also, May 1, 12:00-1:00pm, City of Ventura at 800 Victoria in front of County Buildings

The big one will be May 1 from 12-2:00pm, at the Capitol in Sacramento. Meet at the War Memorial across from the West Steps of the Capitol.

There will be a rally at Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa on Saturday May 2nd from 2pm-5pm.

Paso Robles Rally • Friday May 1 • Noon Downtown City Park

The Socialist GOP Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, is moving the Green Deal, using the Wuhan virus as the excuse. He is starting with closing two streets to cars. Little by little his goal, and that of Newsom, AOC and Sanders is to end the use of private cars.

Faulconer Announces Moves to Let San Diegans Step Up 2 the Streets

Some streets will be partially closed beginning Thursday for easier pedestrian access, the Union-Tribune reports.

The streets are in Pacific Beach, North Park, Normal Heights and Hillcrest. Another location in southeastern San Diego will be announced.

The mayor’s plan also includes opening up certain commuter bikeways, including the SR-56 Bikeway, the San Diego River Bikeway from Ocean Beach east to Mission Valley, Rose Creek Bikeway, Rose Canyon Bikeway, the SR-52 Bikeway and Murphy Canyon along I-15 and Lake Hodges Bridge, according to the mayor’s office.

The Wuhan virus has shown that the closer people live together, the more we use government transportation, the sicker we get—just look at New York, almost half the nations deaths. Sacramento Democrats want to do the same to California, kill us off with high density, disease prone housing policies.

Wendell Cox will discuss (on a Saturday, 10:00am conference call) vacancies and other reality on the ground, even as Wiener’s handful of backers double-down with four outrageous upzoning bills. We urge you to send letters NOW to oppose these four bills – Links:

SB 902 (Wiener), SB 50 But Much, Much Worse

AB 3173 (Bloom) Luxury Walk-In Closets, Not Housing

AB 1279 (Bloom) 120 Units Next to Your House

AB 725 (Wicks/Wiener) Density Via Deception

Yesterday we reported on the lawsuit filed yesterday to stop the use of ballot harvesting for the May 12 election. In reality, ballot harvesting started 17 days prior, with only 13 days till the election. By the time the suit is heard, appealed and appealed again, if lucky, we will be having BBQ’s for the 4th of July. Plus, how does government “enforcement” the stoppage of ballot harvesting? The good news is that whole this lawsuit will have little or no effect on the May 12 election, it could have an effect on the November election.

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)