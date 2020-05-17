By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/17/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

LEADERS LEAD

The Big Story

We are about 170 days from the November election.

Yet, on Thursday the long term, highly professional Executive Director of the California Republican Party “resigned”. Cynthia Bryant has been with the Party as ED for seven years. Well respected in California and Washington, she built a Team getting ready for the November election. She tried to unite all parts of the Party, for victory.

Does anyone believe that a consummate professional like Cynthia Bryant would leave so close to the election? Yes, she “said” she was tired—but professionals do not quit this close to an election. Think about it. Oh, they made her a “Senior Advisor”, she will continue to get paid, along with the new Executive Director, and the $250,000 a year to the Chair.

In her place Sarah Nelson was hired. The one campaign she worked in California was as a political director for Meg Whitman in 2010—who in 2016 was a National Co-Finance chair for Hillary Clinton. In 2012 she worked for Romney—need I tell anyone who much Romney has sided with the Democrats to harm the GOP and the President.

(Disclosure: in 2007-8 I worked for a more moderate candidate for President, Mayor Rudy Giuliani. As we all know he has been a major DEFENDER of President Trump—unlike Whitman and Romney)

Remember it was on March 2, 2020 in the Los Angeles Times the Chair made the sophomoric advice to GOP candidates NOT to mention President Trump. It is a good thing that Mike Garcia did not listen. From the earliest days in his campaign he made clear he supported President Trump and his policies. Also note the numerous tweets from the President in support of Garcia. In 2018 a Democrat won the seat by 7 points, in 2020 Garcia won it by 12 points—plus the Dems had 17,000 more registrants than GOP’ers in the intervening 18 months.

I presume our other candidates see the lesson here. Trump is a winner. Ignore him and the volunteers will go elsewhere. Think I am wrong? Remember Catherine Baker, Eric Linder, Steve Knight, David Hadley—they did not endorse Trump are now FORMER Legislators.

TALKING POINTS

The scam artist Regressive Gavin Newsom is going to take away our first responders if we do not raise our taxes:

Newsom says first responders will be first victims of state budget deficits

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told CNN’s “State of the Union”…police officers, nurses, firefighters will be the first ones laid off as a result of massive budget deficits.

They’re the first ones to be laid off. Gavin Newsom eyes prison closures amid budget woes

2. Gavin Newsom eyes prison closures amid budget woes

And he proposes to shorten parole to a maximum of two years, down from five years for felonies, and let ex-felons earn their way off supervision in just a year, or 18 months for sex offenders.

Crime Victims Alliance Director Christine Ward fears the state will reach a tipping point if more criminals are on the streets as the governor proposes cutting parole and probation programs.

“We’re not talking about your small-time drug dealer. We’re talking about the most serious and violent felons in our state. That’s what’s left in our prisons,” she said

3. Some of California’s self proclaimed “leaders” are going to participate.. Will report on the Californians that attend. “Never Trumpers will host their own ‘Republican convention’ during the RNC.”

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)

LEADERS LEAD