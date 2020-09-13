HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS–9/14/20

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/1420

California GOP is nearly No. 2 again among registered voters — but news isn’t all good

The Chronicle’s JOHN WILDERMUTH: “After an embarrassing two years as California’s third-largest “party,” Republicans are only about 10,000 voters short of moving back into second place, according to voter registration figures released by the secretary of state.

The GOP might want to hold off on the Champagne, however. While Republicans have closed the gap with no party preference voters, that’s probably because tens of thousands of those formerly independent voters have decided to register as Democrats in advance of the November presidential election.

While it’s hard to say exactly why the number of independent voters has dropped for the first time in years, the prospect of a presidential election fought out daily in newspapers, on television and in social media tends to make everyone more partisan, said Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data, which provides voter information to political groups.”

Watch for the CRP to send out a proud email about being within 10,000 of NPP—without telling the whole truth about registration.

This is NOT just about legislative races—it is about city council and school board as well. Here is an example of a City Council District in Simi Valley:

The numbers from last September look like this:

Dem Dem % Rep Rep% Other Other % Total District 3 5340 33.70% 5214 32.90% 5294 33.40% 15848

According to PDI, the current registration looks like this:

Dem Dem % Rep Rep% Other Other % Total District 3 6262 36.90% 5672 33.43% 5035 29.67% 16969

The Democrats gained 900 and we gained 350. This in just ONE YEAR.

This is what happens when you “decide” voter registration doesn’t count. How many LOCAL races will we lose because the State Party has ignored registration since MARCH, 2013?

I am excited to share this amazing voting resource. Please add this link to the homepage of your website to drive people to vote values.

https://www.biblicalvoter.com/

This website includes state voter guides, including local races, Biblical Voter Registration Kits for churches, Party Platform Comparison and Contrasts and so much more.

This is Leadership. You do not have to wait for Sacramento, or ask permission to promote voter registration and valued based voting. Organizations like Biblical Voter should that grassroots volunteers can do the job that is needed.

ALERT: The Republican registered, Mayor of San Diego—he wants higher taxes, bigger government, government OWNERSHIP of utilities (that is called socialism) has his Faulconer for Governor Team working overtime. They are contacting Republican County Central Committees, offering him as an “advisor” to help them gain GOP’ers in elected office. Yet as Mayor, the GOP has just about disappeared on the San Diego city council—because he leads with Democrat values. Under his “leadership” in San Diego we have LOST several Assembly and Congressional seats. In 2003 we had Arnold, in 2020 we have Kevin Faulconer (who does NOT support President Trump).

The Pennsylvania GOP has been doing its job. They have been registering GOP’ers since 2016—unlike the California GOP. The results show:

GOP Registers Nearly Seven Times More New Voters in Pennsylvania Than Democrats

“The GOP has added almost 198,000 registered voters to the books compared to this time four years ago, whereas Democrats have gained an extra 29,000. Though Democrats still outnumber Republicans by about 750,000 voters in the state, the GOP has seized on their uptick in party members as a sign that Trump is on track to win this critical Rust Belt swing state a second time.” From PJ Media,

Here is a great speech by Congressman Tom McClintock. He gave this as part of the First California Conservative Convention. Pass it along.

