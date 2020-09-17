HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS–9/18/20

By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/18/20

BIG STORY

The bylaws of the California Republican Party is clear, you are thrown off the Committee if you endorse a candidate of another Party, if the Party has an endorsed candidate for the partisan office. For months the CRP Board of Directions knew of several CRP delegates that opposed Trump and ENDORSED Biden

They did NOTHING.

Then a complaint was filed weeks ago by a delegate. Again, as of this moment, the Board has done NOTHING. But in the interim, on less then twelve hour notice, the Board denounced and took away the endorsement of GOP nominees—because someone did not like what they said or policy they supported. Worse these nominees were NEVER told this was happening and was not given an opportunity to defend themselves.

So—GOP nominees on a moment’s notice lose the CRP endorsement, by BIDEN supporters are protected. Understand why grassroots volunteers are doing their own thing, they do not understand a CRP that allows supporters of Biden to stay in—and supporters of Trump to lose endorsements.

TALKING POINTS

The checks, while made out by the California Republican Party, is actually money from thr Caucuses or directed by them. From Politico, 9/17/20:

CAGOP BUCKS: Closer to home, the California Republican Party is signaling its priorities with a $100,000 contribution to former state Sen. Janet Nguyen, who took out GOP Assemblymember Tyler Diep in the primary and must defend the seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen. The Republican Nguyen is one of three CAGOP candidates to draw six-figure party boosts so far, along with incumbent Assemblymembers Tom Lackey and Steven Choi — although the biggest party money beneficiary so far has been Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, who’s received nearly $300,000 cumulatively.

EIP-CA is holding training sessions for the November election. It is important that we have observers at the ballot counting. Here is some information: To contact the, go to: https://www.eip-ca.com/

Training is done in front of your computer at home via Zoom.

The training dates and times are listed below:

Saturday, 9/19—9:00-10:30 am

Thursday, 9/24—2:00-3:30 pm

Sunday, 9/27–2:00-3:30 pm

Tuesday, 9/29—9:00-10:30 am

Wednesday, 9/30—7:00-8:30 pm

TO SIGN UP FOR TRAINING, CLICK HERE.

Have questions? CLICK HERE for answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

Mike Madrid, mentioned in this note from Policio is also a voting member of the California Republican Party. He is working with Willie Brown to defeat President Trump. Yet the CRP Board of Directors, knowing this for months have done nothing to throw him out based on his violaton of the by-laws. By NOT throwing him out, they are protecting him—and creating the Biden wing of the CRP. (Stev Schmidt received $1,000,000, not a typo to run the 2006 election for Arnold—who also supports Biden and supported Clinton)

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — WILLIE BROWN RAISING MONEY FOR GOP GROUP: That was the scene in San Francisco over the weekend, as the former mayor and Assembly speaker combined forfes with businessman Ron Conway to raise $150,000 for Project Lincoln. That’s the group run by disaffected Republicans like CA strategist Mike Madrid and former CAGOP spokesperson Steve Schmidt, who are working to defeat Trump in the 2020 election. Brown held court at SF’s John’s Grill as part of a national fundraising event that featured Mary Trump, Jason Alexander and Project Lincoln principles Reed Galen and Rick Wilson.

Some love to take credit for what others do. Remember, the CRP has not had a voter registration program since March, 2013. Yet, now they are taking credit for “registering 300,000 new Republicans. From a recent CRP email blast:

“CAGOP Virtual Success*

This cycle, we are proud that we have conducted over 3,400 virtual trainings with almost 16,000 grassroots supporters.

•Registered over 300,000 new GOP voters. “

Let us put that in perspective. At the same time the Democrats registered 1.5 million—five times what we did. Yet, those registering are not because of the CRP—it is people who moved and registered, local clubs without assistance from the State Party and candidates, without the help of the State Party..





LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)