HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/17/19

WE GET MAIL!!

Recently we did an article about how the DMV was pushing people to register as Decline to State. Then the Dems would follow up with absentee ballot harvesting. I noted that the California Republican party and the Caucuses did not go to court to try to stop this manipulation of the voting system. And, that they did not make this a major, or minor, public issue. I did hear from one former member of the Assembly. Catharine Baker. Though I did not mention a single GOP name in the article. She is the leading anti-Trumper, who did not vote for Trump in 2018 and still wondering why Trump supporters did not support her and she lost.

You can hear her tomorrow at the Contra Costa Central Committee Convention, open to all GOP’ers in the County. The goal of the convention is to strategize on how to win elections in the County in 2020. Interesting to see how her anti-Trump message keeps Trump supporters working for the GOP in the County. Here email to me:

Catharine Campaign <cbaker@bakerforassembly.com>

To:Steve Frank

May 9 at 9:29 AM

Steve:

On the claim little or nothing was done to stop this, Republican legislators fought the bill with every tool we had at our disposal. And yes, my campaign volunteers and staff were aware of it. I’m not sure which, if any, campaigns you walked or called for in the 2018 elections, but had you stopped by our offices or participated in our GOTV, you would’ve known. Other candidates were posting about it on social media. Just wanted to make sure you knew.

Hon. Catharine B. Baker

Former State Assemblymember

16th Assembly District – CA

She did not note that “being aware of a situation” and fixing it are two different things. Did her GOTV include a lawsuit against the DMV? Did it include people at the DMV handing out flyers to register Republican (actually, she did support Steve Glazer for State Senate—a Democrat). I worked several races in SoCal, never heard about it—and no candidate asked for advice on how to handle this situation. We still have no heard how this is being handled. Looking forward to her presentation tomorrow to lead the troops—except for Trump supporters.

Wednesday night she spoke to the Alameda County Central Committee. Part of her presentation was asking to reach out to young people and other voters to join with them in political action. At the same time, she has made clear she does not support the President and opposes him. So, on one hand she wants people to come to the Party, on the other she wants them to go away. I am confused. Maybe she will explain this dichotomy on Saturday to the Conference attendees?

We have yet another Republican candidate for office that on his web site does NOT mention he is a Republican. Bob Elliott is a San Joaquin supervisor, up to last week he was running for the State Senate.

When you look at his endorsements, it includes Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora and a multitude of other GOP officials and Party leaders. Now according to the National Journal, he is running for Congress. I wonder if this West Point graduate will promote the Trump economic, foreign policy and immigration policy. Elliott is the third candidate in the race. Charles Dossett, a Republican just for a few short months and Ted Howze, long time community leader and GOP’er. Oh, Elliott is endorse, for State Senate, by Kristin Olsen, a fellow Supervisor.

Watch as other candidates announce to see if they are running as REPUBLICANS or see that as an inconvenience and tell people they are really Decline to State (NPP)

One county—unnamed by me—jumped the gun. They allowed a press release to go out “endorsing” a candidate for partisan office—without telling their members or allowing their members to vote on it—nor letting them know they did it. Of course this brings questions about the endorsement and its validity. As the late comedian Soupy Sales once said, “Don’t tell tales out of school. The kids in school may not have heard them before.”

POLITICAL ACTION 101: The city council of Simi Valley just gave another $750,000 in subsidies to their bus system They run buses day and night and on the weekends—almost NO riders and about one third with NO RIDERS, clogging our streets. The city is running a deficit, blew its Reserve funds, now giving money to harm the taxpayers and drivers of this city. Is this your town? Check into the subsidies your city council spends on empty buses so union drivers do not lose their jobs.

ACTIVISM WORKS—A MAJOR VICTORY: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s water tax just died. The state Senate rejected the proposal that aimed to raise money for water upgrades in poor areas. The tax had attracted fierce opposition in a state where residents already feel overtaxed. Sacramento Bee | A.P.

Newsflash: Anaheim City Councilwoman Kris Murray, a Republican, ran for Board of Supervisors in the recent special election—won by GOP’er Don Wagner. Murray has endorsed Loretta Sanchez—yes THAT Sanchez—against Wagner for the full time election. Another GOP defection. This is according to OC Democrats crowing about the action.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “tom/tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)