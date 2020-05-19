By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/20/20

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Have you taken your red pill today?

Have you sent a red pill to your friends/family? Fox News reported about Elon Musk talking about taking “the red pill”. This is a very positive action for the future: “

“Take the red pill” is a line from the popular 1999 movie “The Matrix” about seeking the unvarnished truth: “You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes.”

More recently, it’s been slang for people abandoning the ways of liberalism for the values of conservatism. People of all ages and ethnicities posted online videos describing “red pill moments” — personal awakenings that have caused them to reject leftist narratives imbibed since childhood from friends, teachers, and the news and entertainment media.

The Big Story

This came in the email from the California Republican Party: “We have some great candidates on the General Election ballot that reflect the strength and diversity of our state. These candidates include Michelle Park Steel (CA 48), Young Kim (CA 39), Suzette Valladares (AD 38) and Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (SD 23), among others. And of course, we need to get Congressman Mike Garcia re-elected to the 25th District.“

What about Greg Raths where the GOP got 49% of the primary vote against radical AOC type Regressive Katie Porter? Or David Valadao, who is LEADING in the polls against the openly corrupt and investigated T.J. Cox? Or Ted Howze in the 10th CD, the old Jeff Denham seat, who raised more than one million dollars and is running an aggressive campaign???

Why are Raths, Valadao and Howze ignored? Plus in the 38th Assembly District there are TWO GOP-ER’S in the race! One is a Hispanic and the other is a LEGAL immigrant—why isn’t she mentioned as well? What is the commonality that causes the California Republican Party to promote one set of candidates that can win over another set of candidates that can win?

What is your guess? Put on comment page of article.

TALKING POINTS

To win in politics you need to be aggressive. You need to reach beyond your base. You need to show leadership. Raise your hand if you know anybody, other than Pelosi, Newsom, Garcetti, Breed and other Democrats that want to keep California closed? Think about your friends, family and neighbors. Asking folks if they want to see California be re-opened is like asking if you think the sun should shine. That is not leadership.

Leadership is PROMOTING protests, supporting the City of Atwater in declaring itself a “sanctuary city” that is open for business. Leadership is being ahead of the parade, not waiting a careful distance to see how many join the parade.

Many Californians have taken to the street to protest Newsom's stay at home order. These protesters have demanded that Newsom reopens our state now. Others feel that we need to take things slowly, in phases.



We want to hear from you, Steve. Do you think Gavin Newsom should reopen California? Take the survey now.” (Notice it did not SUPPORT the protests, just said they existed.)

Want to take a survey that MATTERS? Ask the question, Do you think Gavin Newsom should be Recalled from office—and would you help circulate the petitions?” That is real leadership. Want to win in November? Get aggressive for ALL of our candidates. Challenge the Democrats to discussions and debates. Speak on behalf of those that lost jobs, businesses, will lose their homes. You can start with an aggressive voter registration effort—in this climate all you have to do is hold a sign that says, “Lost your job/business? Thank Gov. Newsom, sign the Recall.”

From Politico: “ WAGE CUTS AND TAX HIKES: KCBS’ Doug Sovern notes on Twitter that “although there are no new taxes proposed in @GavinNewsom’s #MayRevise of the #CABudget, he does propose to cap tax credits at no more than $5 million per taxpayer. Amazingly, that could generate $4.4B, so that’s essentially a tax hike’’ on the very wealthy.” That is money that could be used for job creation—instead to be used for the train to nowhere, aid to illegal aliens and union payoffs.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/the_americas/coronavirus-canada-long-term-care-nursing-homes/2020/05/18/01494ad4-947f-11ea-87a3-22d324235636_story.html

Rallies everywhere around the State this week. For instance

In Malibu on Memorial Day, from 2-4 at PCH.

In San Jose on Friday—a day of disobedience has been called—actually it is to END the disobedience of government closing business. These folks are working with workers to OPEN businesses.

Freedom Rally on May 23, 11:00am to 2:pm Day Creek/ Foothill Rancho Cucamonga

Sacramento May 23, 11:30 to 2:00pm at the State Capitol building

LEADERS LEAD

