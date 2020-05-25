HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/26/20

The Big Story

Has the leadership of the California Republican Party picked its candidate for Governor in 2022? It certainly looks like it. Who was the first speaker at the September, 2019 CRP convention in Indian Wells? The Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer.

Then on May 22, the CRP sent out a letter criticizing Guv Newsom and promoting “San Diego”. In part it read, “Municipalities with Republican leadership, like San Diego, take fiscal responsibility seriously and work hard to balance their budgets.”

I guess the people in the CRP pushing the Faulconer for Governor narrative forgot that he wanted to apply Bernie Sanders economics to the City, by having government buy the local utility. Or his efforts to promote a Convention Center bond measure, several times, which would benefit crony capitalists and unions—at a tremendous cost to the public. (and the voters turned him down)

Maybe the folks did not know about the “Faulconer Folly” of smart streetlights—that do not work and have doubled in cost, so far. Or his mandate for smart water matters that do not work—and are expensive.

The same people that gave us the Democrats, registered as a Republicans, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Meg Whitman (both supporters of Hilary Clinton and opponent of President Trump).

Like Arnold, Faulconer has not helped the Republican Party where it counts—in elections. When he came into office as Mayor, the GOP had a majority, now it is a small minority on the city council. We have lost Assembly, State Senate and Congressional races in his County. He refused to support President Trump in 2016—and still is not a supporter in 2020—yet “Leadership” is promoting him.

Question: When he runs for Governor in 2022, will he run as a Republican or as an NPP?

You really need to have fun—and be serious at the same time. Surfin’ USA (Beach Boys Lockdown Parody) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3r-6s6cRGgA

This says everything we believe is happening—in a parody of an American classic. Pass it on.

George Miller of Citizens Journal did this video. It shows what a candidate can do that is aggressive, with little money.

George Miller did this video on HR 6666 & AB 262 contact tracing and testing bills on Sunday with CA AD37 candidate Charles Cole and Campaign Mgr. Mark McIntire. Opinions are mine and do not necessarily represent those of Citizens Journal.

Segment One: https://youtu.be/iUipkVuGlUc

Want to see the financial/family connections between the Brown family, Newsom’s family and the Pelosi family? It is political incest. See it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhZF5dtpI9k

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

