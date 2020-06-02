By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/3/20

The Big Story

THE RECALL OF REGRESSIVE GUV GAVIN NEWSOM IS STARTING

You are invited to Townhall to discuss the new Recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. June 4, 2020 at 8:00 pm

Please RSVP and include any recall questions to [email protected] and the dial in information will be sent to you on Thursday.

Why will this succeed? Newscom’s actions killing jobs, ending churches, stopping education, killing businesses, threatening people with the loss of their license if the honestly earn a living. We knew he preferred to be the Supreme Leader, now he has shown himself as just another power hungry office holder—he issued 40 Executiv4 Orders, changed almost 200 laws without a vote of the legislature—and signed over 400 NO BID contracts and refused to show or explain them.

This Recall is about all people, regardless of Party affiliation that have been harmed by his authoritarian management style. Feel safe in California? You have been in a coma. We need real leadership—come on the call and then join the Recall effort by getting more information. www.RecallGavin2020.com

TALKING POINTS

“You say you want a revolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world

You tell me that it’s evolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world

But when you talk about destruction

Don’t you know that you can count me out”



Revolution, The Beatles

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)