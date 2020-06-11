By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/12/20

The Big Story

THE RECALL OF REGRESSIVE GUV GAVIN NEWSOM HAS STARTED!!!!

Late Wednesday afternoon the Secretary of State notified the Registrar of Voers in all 58 counties that they are to start the process of collecting Recall Gavin Newsom petitions and the process of verification.

It will take a lot of effort. But after Newsom repealed our Constitutional rights, created a $54 billion deficit, allowed rioters to run amuck while denouncing Americans waving flags demanding jobs and businesses be opened, we can no longer afford a Supreme Leader running California—we need a Governor. How dictatorial has he been? He signed over 400 no bid contracts worth over $4 billion—and won’t show them even to the Legislature! They are begging to see what he did.

Want to help? Here are the action items:

Go to RecallGavin 2020.com and download and print the petition. Go to businesses that have been harmed and get them to circulate the petition among their customers—at salons, barber shops, restaurants. Go to Wal Mart, Target and other big stores and get signatures. Sign up as a volunteer for the effort by going to www.recallgavin2020.com We are looking for strong leaders for counties and cities. If you would like to volunteer to be a leader, email me at [email protected] or call me at 805-795-1271 It is urgent we organize quickly—we have till November 17, 2020 to collect the signatures. Tom Del Beccaro and I along with Tony Strickland and others have formed a PAC to collect donations to finance the effort. Here is a nine minute explanation fo why the Recall is mandatory. Please forward it to your lists as well—this has to go virtual!

TALKING POINTS

The racist/radicals are coming into the classroom of your child. Black Lives Matters, a group that hates the police, does not care about Native Americans, Asians, Hispanics and white people, will teach that EVERY white person is a racist. Is this what you want? You need to go to your school board and demand that racism be kept out of the schools. BLM curriculum resource guide The national Black Lives Matter At School coalition’s has created lessons for every grade level that relate to the 13 principles of Black Lives Matter. These free downloadable lessons challenge racism, oppression and build happy and health classrooms. Challenge racism.

Instead of equality, our kids are going to be told they are racist. Is this what government schools are about?

Surprise!! The California Republican Party last night held a online conference about black leadership in the Republican Party. One person leads an organization less than a year old. Another was recently appointed to the CRP Board of Directors, another is a minister and another is not a leader in any organization but is a grassroots activist. Yet the CRP left out the President of the California Republican Assembly, the oldest volunteer group in the State and conservative. Yes, for some reason CRA President Johnnie Morgan a long time leader of black Republicans, heading the CRA an historically important organization—the first black American to lead the organization—was NOT a part of the presenters. Johnnie has been active in the GOP for more than 30 years. Johnnie has been fighting for GOP principles in the black and whole community—for many years. Surprised he was not included.

From the blog: “You can’t even claim it is because CRA is not elected – because two of the other participants do not hold elected office nor is the Legacy Republican Alliance Chartered by the CAGOP yet. (but they should be – so get the paperwork going guys!) Note- I worked with Corrin Rankin and continue to hold her in high esteem.

It is my opinion that the CRA is higher ranking than a local officeholder or a state party officeholder due to profile and the age of the group. The only conclusion I can draw for Johnnie Morgan getting snubbed is this – The CRA committed the unpardonable sin of endorsing Travis Allen – so Morgan is excluded from the panel discussion.”

Is this another example of the CRP ignoring conservatives?

While the rest of the country continues to improve, California employment is getting worse. The Newsom Depression continues. Time for a Recall.

From the Nooner, 6/11/20:

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS: This morning’s unemployment claims report shows applications increasing in California from 228,634 for the week ending May 30 to 258,060 for the week ending June 6 (advance), with an increase in those receiving benefits from 2,752,401 to 2,854,773 (advance). Nationally, both initial claims and insured payments dropped.

ACA 5 is the bill to bring back racism and discrimination, mandated by government to school enrollment, government contracts and employment. Instead of allowing the hirin, giving of contracts and enerolling qualified people—this mandates it be done by race and gender.

From the Nooner: ACA 5 (Weber): After a lengthy debate (video not available yet), the proposed constitutional amendment for the November ballot to repeal Proposition 209 (1996) prohibiting affirmative action in state education, hiring, and contracts passed the Assembly on a 60-14-5 vote. Joining with Democrats in passing the measure were Tom Lackey (R) and Chad Mayes (NPP).

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

