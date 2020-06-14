By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/15/20

The Big Story

Thanks to the Supreme Leader, Gavin Newsom, our houses of worship have been closed, he attempted to stop us from using our Second Amendment rights—while allowing rioters to bully and burn, loot and threaten our communities. He has a $54 billion deficit, but gave $75 million as a handout to illegal aliens, and billions more in benefits—while we have vets that are homeless and schools that will not open for education (some Districts will open—two half days a week—as if that is an education) and police are quitting because of lack of support. In fact, Newsoms’ budget is cutting 24% from State aid to law enforcement.

He continues to spend billions on a train to nowhere, while we have the highest poverty rate in the nation. That should be enough for you to join the Recall effort. Go to www.recallgavin2020.com and sign up, download the petition and print it out—please get as many signatures as possible. Want more reasons to Recall Gavin? Here are a few:

· Granting Clemency for Felons: Those who raped and murdered, even committed heinous crimes against children.

· AB 5 – Affecting Truckers & Independent Contractors

· Highest Homeless Rate in our Nation

· Infringements of our 2nd Amendment Rights

· Countless new Gun and Ammo Laws

· Sanctuary State for Illegals and Criminals

· Made it Legal for Illegal Aliens to sit on State Boards

· Highest State Income Tax in our Nation

· One of the Highest State Sales Tax

· Prop 13 – Attempting to Restructure = Increased Property Tax

· Highest Vehicle Registration Costs in our Nation

· Highest Poverty Rate in the Nation

TALKING POINTS

Now you know why the Orange County GOP withdrew its endorsement of Assemblyman Tyler Diep for re-election. Sadly the California Republican Party continued to support his Chad Mayes look a like voting record.

From The Nooner: REPARATIONS: Yesterday, the Assembly approved AB 3121 (Weber) on a 61-12-6 vote. The bill would establish a Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, which would be charged to “recommend, among other things, the form of compensation that should be awarded, the instrumentalities through which it should be awarded, and who should be eligible for this compensation.” (Leg. Counsel language)

The vote was partisan, with Republican Tyler Diep joining Democrats. The 80th vote is AD67, which is vacant after Melissa Melendez‘s (R) election to SD28 in the May 12 special election.2. The Democrat Mayor of San Fran is comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK!! Oh, she is black. This is from Politico:

2. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It [was] reminiscent of what the Ku Klux Klan did … they were chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ after 11 o’clock at night with this fire, with their ranting and raving and shaking the gate and all the stuff that they were doing, like taunting me and telling me to come outside. And I couldn’t help but think ‘you’re doing this for Black lives?'” SF Mayor London Breed talks about being faced with enraged protesters during recent demonstrations, in an interview with KQED’s Scott Shafer.

3. A political organization sent out an email on Sunday trying to raise money, based on a Court decision that stops the use of an Executive Order by Guv Newsom to interfere with the November election. That is good. What is wrong is that the organization forget to mention the Democrats are passing a bill, AB 860, that codifies the Newsom Executive Order. So even if you donate money to “stop Newsom”, the Democrat controlled Legislature will do it anyway. This is why folks need to be careful in donating money—make sure the cause is accurate and fully describe. From the email (I will not give the name of the organization, do not want to embarrass them):

“A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order that would allow counties to reduce the number of polling location precincts on election day.



This is not only a victory protecting our elections but important to limiting Newsom’s egregious use of executive power.



The ruling also prevents Newsom from,

“exercising any further legislative powers in violation of the California Constitution and applicable statute, specifically from unilaterally amending, altering, or changing existing statutory law or making new statutory law.”

Yes, the Court prevents NEWSOM from doing this—it does not prevent the Legislature from doing it.

LEADERS LEAD

