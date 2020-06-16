By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/17/20

The Big Story

Tom Del Beccaro provides a list of reasons for the Recall of Governor Newsom. Please take this video and forward it to your friends and on social media. Once you understand many of the reasons, you will join the effort to end the reign of the Supreme Leader. Get the Recall petition at either www.recallgavin2020.com or www.calrevival.com

See video here: https://www.facebook.com/tom.delbeccaro/videos/10158164453560482

TALKING POINTS

Hank Newsome, chairman of the Greater New York chapter [of Black Lives Matter], told the Post:

“Joe Biden would be an idiot to put her on his ticket. People are already on the fence about him. When black people become police officers, they are no longer black. They are blue.”

[Black] Florida Congresswoman Val Demmings… [committed the sin of being] Orlando’s first female Chief of Police

https://pjmedia.com/election/stacey-lennox/2020/06/15/black-lives-matter-calls-joe-biden-insane-for-considering-val-demings-for-vice-president-n533303

BLM demands an end to all police officers, nationwide. Instead, THEY will respond to crime scenes—or maybe social workers and therapists? Biden says you are not black if you vote Republican. Now BLM says you are NOT black if you serve your community as a police officer. This is classic racism—but that is the basis of the BLM movement—hate.

This is why tracers and trackers is a waste of time and money. Imagine if ONE person who helped closed down the Bay Bridge in San Fran over the weekend, or closed down Hollywood Blvd. on Saturday night tested positive for COVID? Unless all thousands of folks are traced, tracked and quarantined, then why do it all ? Worse, what happens if I have the virus and asked who I came in contact with? Will I give up my friends, or list all the people I do not like? Let them be quarantined for a couple of weeks—and never know why.

NYC coronavirus tracers won’t ask positive tests if they attended protests

New York City officials assigned to trace COVID-19’s path will not ask people if they have attended demonstrations tied to Black Lives Matter, a spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jun/15/coronavirus-tracers-new-york-city-will-not-ask-pos/

This is why people no longer are concerned if they violate the law—government will not prosecute. Why obey laws—California protects illegal aliens from deportation, allows streets and freeways to be closed by terrorists—with police watching!

Sacramento city attorney won’t prosecute the 42 people who violated curfew on first night https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article243557987.html#storylink=cpy

Dem Congresswoman Katie Porter is VERY RADICAL. She is supporting the Socialist candidate for congress against a liberal, WHITE Democrat, long term Dem Leader Eliot Engel—His crime? He is white. Porter shows her bigotry.

From Politico yesterday: “ PORTER POWER: Rep. Katie Porter has waded into a Democrat-on-Democrat challenge in New York and endorsed against an incumbent, backing Jamaal Bowman’s effort to unseat Rep. Eliot Engel, who’s facing blowback over a disdainful hot mic moment. Porter said in a statement that Bowman would “take on corporate executives, not hit them up for donations.” Other House Democrats have rallied behind Engel, including Rep. Adam Schiff .

Did you know that Joe Biden once approved of a CONFEDERATECY supporting organization that supported the Klu Klux Klan? How can Progressives, Antifa, Newsom, Pelosi, BLM, AOC support him for President? See it here: https://nypost.com/2020/06/16/joe-biden-once-called-female-confederacy-group-fine-people/

LEADERS LEAD

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)