Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “tom/tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.

The California Chamber of Commerce produced a list of 24 job killer bills- 22 by Democrats and 2 by Republicans, so, who did the Chamber donate money to? Per Whats Matters by Dan Morain, 4/8/19, “Money matters: The chamber donated $30,000 to the California Democratic Party last Wednesday, the day it released the list, and none to the GOP.”

Greg Conlon, among others, are pushing former Assemblywoman Catherine Baker, a leading never Trumper, to run for Congress for the Swalwell seat, now that the teeny bopper is running for President. But, not to worry, Eric has till December 6 to really decide if he is running for President instead of Congress. My bet is that this is just a publicity stunt, another one, by him to create himself as a player—way too transparent for anyone to care. My prediction: He will run for re-election and try to leverage his endorsement.

Looks like the powers that be have selected their candidate for Congress in the 25th Congressional District against the AOC supporter, Katie Hill. Mike Garcia is supported by both former Congressman Elton Gallegly and former Congressman Buck McKeon—both former representatives of the 25th CD. On Wednesday afternoon I was called by a polling company and had a 20 minutes questioning—with only Garcia and Hill mentioned. The Hill, a prime D.C. newsletter also had a Garcia story.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/438199-republicans-get-top-tier-candidate-in-key-california-house-race

Then you have Lancaster City Councilwoman Angela Underwood Jacobs running for the 25th CD—she hired Duane Dichiara and Axiom Strategies to run her campaign. She appears to be the only candidate to secure a meeting with Cong. Kevin McCarthy AND the head of the NRCC. Looks like the D.C. crowd have their candidate. (full disclosure: I live in the 25th CD). When you go to her website you will note that she does not mention she is a Republican, nor that in 2016 she was a delegate to the RNC convention for Trump.

In the 77th AD the San Diego County Republican Party last Monday ENDORSED June Cutter, an attorney for the GOP nomination against former Republican, now admitting he is a Democrat, Brian Maienschein. This is SIX months before filing even opens. This was coordinated by her consultant Duane Dichiara, who also is a key adviser to the Assembly GOP Caucus political operation. Prior to Brian, the seat was held by Nathan Fletcher—also a Republican who turned Clinton Democrat. Both Fletcher and Maienshein had the GOP push aside primary opponents, early. The rest is history.