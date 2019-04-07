By

Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “tom/tom’s”. This column is named in her honor. HEARD ON THE TOM/TOM’S Notes from Steve Frank, 4/7/19

The money race for the 2020 race has begun. Important to notice the race against GOP Congressman Doug LaMalfa. The $250,000 raised at this early date shows it will be a barn burner of a race.. My bet is that he and Cong. Paul Cook are the top targets of the Democrats.

In CA-10, Rep. Josh Harder (D) brought in more than $800,000. And his opponent, 2018 candidate Ted Howze (R), had $321,000 in cash on hand by the end of March. (releases) In CA-01, 2018 nominee Audrey Denney (D) raised more than $250,000 for another run against Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R). (release) (from Hotline)

Last month the former GOP Assemblywoman Catherine Baker was on Twitter, extolling the virtues of Democrat State Senator Steve Glazer. Now she is making calls in the Bay Area, asking people to become part of the California Republican Party Platform Committee, to “change the State Platform”. She is a leader of the “New Way” which opposes President Trump, supports higher taxes and bigger government—in hopes Democrats and Decline to State will become Republican. Glad to see she is still a Republican.

The Santa Barbara Congressional seat of Democrat Salud Carbajal now has at least two people seriously looking at running for the seat. One, is former FRESNO city councilman Michael Woody—who after he lost to Alan Autry for Mayor, moved back to the Central Coast. He has been asking for an endorsement from the SB Republican party. The other candidate is a familiar name, Chris Mitchum. He lost in 2012 by a small amount when he was not fully funded by the Washington folks. That was a race that could have been won by Mitchum. Both claim to be conservative.

In my home District, once represented by Steve Knight, the incumbent Katie Hill has raised $560,000 in the first quarter. We now have three candidates for that office. Lancaster City Councilwoman Underwood, Mike Garcia a former fighter pilot and police officer—backed by former district Congressman Buck McKeon and Suzette Martinez Valladares—who once worked for McKeon—her campaign is being run out of Virginia by a former NRCC operative named Keady. This race is important because Sen. Scott Wilk, in a tough re-elect covers most of the District and Assemblyman Tom Lackey in the Antelope Valley also covers a part of the District—and is in a VERY tough re-elect. In the last election the GOP lost a historically long time Assembly and congressional seat.

Down in the old Mimi Walters seat we have a council member running for the seat in 2020. Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda city councilwoman.. Huang has hired a local political consultant instead of a Sacramento GOP consultant. Note that both alladares and Huang are staying away from Sacramento consultants. A few other candidates are doing the same.

Next week I will have a HEARD IT ON THE TOM TOM”S note about GOP’ers turning NPP (Decline to State) to run for legislative office.

Former Massachusetts GOP Governor, and 2016 Libertarian Party VP nominee, Bill Weld is putting together a campaign team. His chief consultant is Stuart Stevens, who has done several races in California. That might explain why a leading California Never Trumper, close to California GOP leadership is angling for the job of Western Region Director for the Weld for President campaign.

From California Politico: “— TEAM KASICH: Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes were named to positions on former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s group seeking an alternate path for the GOP, per Axios. Like Kasich, both Mayes and Schwarzenegger have been vocal Trump critics.”

Politico also shows a donation from the California Chamber of Commerce (4/4/19), “A good reminder that the Chamber can be more pragmatic than partisan, as a $30,000 donation to the California Democratic Party yesterday underscores.”