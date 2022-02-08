By

Here Are 10 Famous Songs Spotify Is Removing For Misinformation

BabylonBee.com, 2/7/22

First, artists chose to remove their music from Spotify. Then, they came for a hundred episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast due to alleged misinformation. Now, the entire Spotify library is being rummaged through by anti-misinformation activists with the goal of identifying misinformation across the platform.

Here are 10 songs Spotify will be removing for misinformation.

1) “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Deon

Fact-check: false. The heart stops pumping blood as soon as brain activity ceases. Also, you have myocarditis.

2) “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles

The science is clear – love is not all you need. Food, water, oxygen, and a stable ambient temperature are far more critical.

3) “When A Man Loves A Woman” by Michael Bolton

This song implies there are only two genders. Not good. The year is 2022, Michael Bolton.

4) “Run The World (Girls)” by Beyoncé Knowles

Not true. The vast majority of CEOs and world leaders are male.

5) “This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie

Elizabeth Warren and many noble indigenous peoples like her would disagree.

6) “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” by Paul Simon

There are 62.

7) “WAP” by Cardi B

That is not how you spell “wop,” which is a derogatory term for Italians. Do better, Cardi B.

8) “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Natural?! I can’t even.

9) “Two Hearts” by Phil Collins

People only have one heart. Phil Collins is an idiot.

10) “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin

Nope, still earth.

Listen to all your factually incorrect songs while you still can, kids!