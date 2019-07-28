By

By protecting criminals, Newsom, Garcetti, Xavier Beccera and the rest of the gang, are co-conspirators in a crime wave sweeping California. Why haven’t they been indicted for their role in the crimes of the illegal aliens set for deportation but protected by them? It is time all criminals be prosecuted, don’t you think?

Here’s a Snapshot of How Many Dangerous Criminal Illegal Aliens California Sanctuary Cities Have Released

Katie Pavlich, Townhall, 7/15/19

The Department of Homeland Security has released its report on quarterly numbers of ICE detainers that were issued and ignored by California sanctuary cities between January 1 and March 31 of last year. Detainers are requests made by ICE and ask local law enforcement to hold violent criminal aliens until they can be properly transferred to federal custody. Hundreds were ignored, releasing dangerous individuals onto American streets.

“The report will highlight cases where ICE issued a detainer, the detainer was declined, and the alien subsequently committed a crime after being released from state or local custody. Because ICE is often not alerted by uncooperative jurisdictions when a detainer has been declined, and because ICE may only learn of the detainer having been declined after an alien is arrested for a subsequent offense, the cases contained in this report are examples of a broader public safety issue and are not exhaustive,” the report summary states.



“Cooperation between ICE and state and local law enforcement agencies is critical to the effort to identify and arrest removable aliens and defend the nation’s security,” it continues. “Every day, ICE places detainers on individuals who the agency has probable cause to believe are aliens who are removable from the United States and are currently in federal, state, and local law enforcement agency custody.”

Many of the criminal aliens who were released went on to commit additional felony crimes like driving under the influence, domestic violence, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and more.

Here are a few examples:

A 32-year-old citizen of Mexico, who was previously removed by ICE on June 3, 2009, was arrested on December 28, 2017, by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office for Shoplifting, and booked into the Monterey County Jail. On December 29, 2017, ICE issued a detainer, but the detainer was not honored, and he was released. On February 25, 2018, he was again arrested for Burglary and Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia and booked into the Monterey County Jail. On February 26, 2018, ICE issued a detainer, but it was not honored, and he was released. On November 26, 2018, he was again arrested for Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse, Violation of Probation, and Shoplifting, and booked into the Monterey County Jail. On November 27, 2018, ICE issued a detainer, but as of the writing of this report, believes the alien has been released and remains at large.



A 38-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested on January 17, 2018, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff for Battery on Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date/etc. On January 17, 2018, ICE issued a detainer, but the detainer was not honored, and he was released. On April 14, 2018, he was again arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs and booked into the Los Angeles County Jail. On April 14, 2018, ICE issued a detainer, but the detainer was not honored and, as of the writing of this report, believes the alien has been released and remains at large.



A 23-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested on March 29, 2018 by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for Inflicting Corporal Injury on a Spouse and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. On March 29, 2018, ICE issued a detainer, but the detainer was not honored, and he was released. On April 11, 2018, he was again arrested for Inflicting Corporal Injury on a Spouse and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. On April 11, 2018, ICE issued a detainer, but the detainer was not honored, and he was released. On January 16, 2019, he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. On January 16, 2019, ICE issued a detainer, but as of the writing of this report, believes the alien has been released and remains at large.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress continue to call for the elimination of ICE.