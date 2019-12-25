Here’s How Bad San Fran’s Poop Problem Got In 2019

By

San Fran is a public toilet—the whole town. The soon to be installed District Attorney has announced that people pissing on the streets will not be stopped or arrested. Already, every city street—and as photos have shown even in the aisles of a grocery store, defecation is OK. It is so bad that in combination of homeless living on almost all city streets and in the doorways of buildings, that Oracle moved its convention from San Fran to Las Vegas. “As of Monday afternoon, the city’s Department of Public Works responded to 30,136 cases of “human or animal waste” this year, easily topping the 28,353 cases the agency handled in 2018 with a week still to go, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of publicly available city records. The liberal city is averaging more than 84 poop reports every day, the DCNF’s analysis found. Pictures showed a man defecating in a San Francisco grocery story earlier in December. Pictures from the scene showed a man doing the deed in a Safeway aisle and then opening up a store package of toilet paper to wipe himself.” Las Vegas is SIN CITY. San Fran is SHIT CITY. California needs to be proud that a city that claimed to be the Manhattan of the West is now the Calcutta of the West.

Here’s How Bad San Francisco’s Poop Problem Got In 2019

Peter Hasson, Daily Caller, 12/23/19



San Francisco residents reported more than 30,000 cases of poop to authorities in 2019, city records show.

As of Monday afternoon, the city’s Department of Public Works responded to 30,136 cases of “human or animal waste” this year, easily topping the 28,353 cases the agency handled in 2018 with a week still to go, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of publicly available city records. The liberal city is averaging more than 84 poop reports every day, the DCNF’s analysis found.

Pictures showed a man defecating in a San Francisco grocery story earlier in December. Pictures from the scene showed a man doing the deed in a Safeway aisle and then opening up a store package of toilet paper to wipe himself.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney said in November the city’s poop problem is “not funny” and an embarrassment.

“This is a national embarrassment,” Haney said. “It is also [in] many communities a disgusting, public health crisis, no one should be able to walk about and see poop smeared all over the place, no one should live in these conditions. It is not funny.”

The city launched a $750,000 “poop patrol” in September 2018 to combat the poop plague, though that hasn’t stopped this year’s numbers from topping last year’s numbers.

The city’s incoming district attorney, left-winger Chesa Boudin, pledged during his campaign not to prosecute quality-of-life crimes such as public urination. (RELATED: San Francisco’s New DA: Public Urination ‘Will Not Be Prosecuted’)

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted,” Boudin said in response to an American Civil Liberty Union questionnaire, adding that “we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, described in a July 2018 interview how the city is drowning in poop. “There is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” she said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.” Her office did not return the DCNF’s request for comment for this article.