Is it because of your weight, health push for a “healthier” lifestyle, but ice cream sales in California is down? While the temperature is going up, ice cream is going down—wonder how the sales of frozen yogurt is going? The real point here is that the free market is working. Government is not rationing or banning ice cream, people on their own are making free decisions to eat it or not. “Production in the month of June 2018 was down just 1.3% from June 2017, perhaps a nod record heat across the state prompting an old fashion ‘scream for ice cream.’ California produced nearly 130 million gallons of hard ice cream in 2014 according to CDFA. In 2017 we made just 105 million gallons.” People are smarter than government. At this time the people are not eating ice cream as they had before. In a free society, that is their right. Good to see government staying out of it. What do you think?

Here’s the scoop….California Ice cream sales continue to melt

Sierra2theSea, 7/28/18

California ice cream makers continue to make fewer gallons of ice cream on a yearly basis. So far through June 2018 production of ice cream in the state is down 12.3% from the prior year.

Numbers have been heading down for several years.

Production in the month of June 2018 was down just 1.3% from June 2017, perhaps a nod record heat across the state prompting an old fashion ‘scream for ice cream.’

California produced nearly 130 million gallons of hard ice cream in 2014 according to CDFA. In 2017 we made just 105 million gallons.

The betting is that Californians are watching their waistlines as well as sugar intake the days. Pam Stauffer, Cargill’s global marketing programs manager explains, “Americans’ growing awareness of sugar content is clearly playing out in their selection of many products, ice cream included. Innovative food manufacturers are capitalizing on those consumer desires by creating reduced-sugar frozen treats that still deliver a rich, decadent experience.”